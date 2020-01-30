LATEST:

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Bathurst 12 Hour sweep > View

New generation cars set for B12Hr debut > View

Rod Barrett funeral details released > View

New car, number for Mostert to start WAU tenure > View

Rossi 'needs answers’ on the track before deciding future > View

Quartararo to take over Rossi’s factory Yamaha ride > View

VIDEO: A day in the life of a MotoGP marshal > View

Eleven cars entered for Australian GT B12Hr opener > View

Winton track updates start of larger upgrade > View

BP becomes Supercars’ official fuel partner > View

Viñales re-signs with Yamaha > View

Pit lane launch for Haas F1 > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Bathurst 12 Hour sweep

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Bathurst 12 Hour sweep

By

Thursday 30th January, 2020 - 2:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Speedcafe.com has constructed a user-friendly downloadable sweep for the 2020 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular office sweep, the format comes via a free electronic PDF.

CLICK HERE to download the 2020 Speedcafe.com Bathurst 12 Hour sweep.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com