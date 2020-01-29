LATEST:

Pit lane launch for Haas F1

Mat Coch

Wednesday 29th January, 2020 - 7:45am

Haas will launch its 2020 F1 car in Barcelona

Haas F1 Team will peel back the covers on its 2020 contender in pit lane ahead of the opening day of pre-season testing in Spain.

The American squad took to social media to confirm that the VF-20 will be unveiled on February 19, shortly before on-track running gets underway in Barcelona.

Haas struggled during 2019, scoring just 28 points and finishing ninth in the constructors’ championship.

That compared with 93 points and fifth position the previous year, leaving Gunther Steiner to describe its 2019 contender as the ‘strangest car’ he’d ever worked with.

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are set to remain with the team, the pair in the final year of their respective contracts.

Haas’ launch makes it the eighth team to confirm its plans, and will join Alfa Romeo in an understated launch on the morning of the opening test.

Two pre-season tests, both to be held in Barcelona, precede the 2020 Formula 1 season which kicks off in Melbourne on March 12-15.

2020 F1 launch schedule

Date Team Location
February 11 Ferrari Reggio Emilia, Italy
February 12 Renault
February 13 McLaren
February 14 Alpha Tuari
February 14 Mercedes Silverstone, United Kingdom
February 17 Racing Point Mondsee, Austria
February 19 Alfa Romeo Barcelona, Spain
February 19 Haas F1 Team Barcelona, Spain

