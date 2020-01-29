Eleven cars entered for Australian GT B12Hr opener

Eleven entries will this weekend be on double duty, simultaneously competing in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour and the opening round of the Australian Endurance Championship.

Announced last October, this weekend’s event hosts the opening leg of a three round 2020 AEC calendar.

Competitors will take in the entire Bathurst 12 Hour event, unlike 2013 when the series counted just the first hour.

Of the 11 entries, six are GT3 machines, with a sole GT4 entry for Mark Griffith and a quartet of MARC Cars set to run in the Invitational class.

Among the entries is 2019 Australian GT and Australian Endurance Championship winner Geoff Emery, who is joined by 2018 AEC winner Max Twigg.

Other Australian GT regulars include Fraser Ross aboard a McLaren 720S GT3, Liam Talbot in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3, and Griffith, who will steer a Mercedes-AMG GT4 in its Australian debut.

The second round of the AEC heads to Phillip Island in March, the venue also hosting the season finale in August.

Mount Panorama is also set to host the opening round of the Australian GT Championship over the Easter weekend in April.

Its five subsequent rounds will then be held as part of the Supercars support card, wrapping up at Sandown in November.

Australian Endurance Championship entry list