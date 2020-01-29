LATEST:

BP becomes Supercars’ official fuel partner

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 29th January, 2020 - 9:43am

BP Ultimate is Supercars' new Official Fuel Supplier

BP has become Supercars’ Official Fuel Supplier for at least the next three years as well as the title sponsor of next month’s pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend.

Melbourne-based BP Fuel technologists have worked to help develop the blend of E85 of which 350,000 litres will fuel all cars across the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 Series.

Additionally, BP Ultimate 98 ULP will fuel cars competing in this weekend’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Australia’s premier motorsport organisation,” said Brooke Miller, Vice President Sales & Marketing at BP Australia.

“BP’s partnership with the Supercars Championship is a natural fit. Our pledge is to ensure optimal engine performance for all teams and their vehicles on the track from 2020.

“We’re looking forward to the three seasons ahead and collaborating with this iconic racing series to provide a platform of innovation for not only the drivers, but for all Supercars fans.

“We encourage fans to use BP Ultimate for their own vehicles, as the high octane formulation restores the performance of engines to allow for a cleaner, smoother and more efficient journey.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said, “Bringing BP on board as the new Official Fuel Partner is an exciting partnership for Supercars.

“The level of consistency and quality that BP will provide with its E85 fuel blend will offer a high level of reliable octane performance for our teams.

“We look forward to the next three years ahead with BP and we hope fans are excited for what’s in-store in 2020 and beyond.”

BP’s agreement will also see it roll out a number of consumer promotions and activations at selected Supercars events.

The BP Ultimate SuperTest takes place at The Bend Motorsport Park on February 18.

