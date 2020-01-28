Supercars releases 2020 pit lane order

Supercars has released the pit lane order for the 2020 season, including two Team Sydney entries and a switch within Tickford Racing.

Shell V-Power Racing Team has moved back to the very top of pit lane by virtue of winning last year’s teams’ championship, the primary determinant of the order.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team which it dethroned is still next door to the Ford squad, but on the opposite side this year, while the Tickford quartet continues to occupy the third and fourth booms.

Publication of the pit lane order on Supercars’ official website shows, however, that Tickford has shuffled its RECs for the second time in three years.

Its lead boom is now to be used by Car #6 of Cameron Waters and Car #55 of new signing Jack Le Brocq, while Car #5 of Lee Holdsworth shares a boom with the Will Davison-driven 23Red entry which it also runs.

Holdsworth and Chaz Mostert, who had driven then #55 Supercheap Auto Racing entry, were paired last year and finished third in the 2019 teams’ championship, while Waters and Davison combined for fourth.

Like Tickford/23Red, Penrite Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United hold the same booms as they did last year, the fifth and sixth respectively.

With Brad Jones Racing’s #8 and #14 pair having finished seventh in last year’s teams’ standings, those cars share the seventh boom.

The Tim Blanchard Racing (TBR) entry and that bought over the silly season by the Smith family, both of which BJR run, sit alongside.

Kelly Racing’s remaining #7 and #15 Mustangs will be serviced in the ninth boom, as those entries were as Altimas last year, having taken eight in the 2019 teams’ championship.

Team 18 moves from the very back of pit lane to the 10th boom in its first year as a two-car operation.

Matt Stone Racing, which has also doubled in size, goes back to the 11th boom after sharing with BJR/TBR last year when it ran as a single-car squad.

The 12th and final boom is for Team Sydney, which is listed as a two-car team.

There has still been no word on the identity of the second driver at the team formerly known as Tekno Autosports, which is set to move to the New South Wales capital from the Gold Coast, although Supercars CEO Sean Seamer told Speedcafe.com earlier this month that the project was “tracking well”.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship’s official pre-season test takes place at The Bend on February 18.