Highlights of the final of the 48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in Warrnambool.
VIDEO: Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic highlights > View
POLL: Who will win the Bathurst 12 Hour? > View
GALLERY: 24 Hours of Daytona > View
Crompton to front Fox Sports' B12Hr coverage > View
Webber to open Canberra kart track extension > View
Neuville overhauls Toyotas in Monte-Carlo thriller > View
Mostert likens Daytona victory to winning Bathurst 1000 > View
McFadden takes second Classic victory > View
Daytona wins for Mostert and Briscoe > View
Renault signs Aussie youngster to development academy > View
Tickford building 'last of this generation' Supercars > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]