Crompton to front Fox Sports’ B12Hr coverage

Neil Crompton and Fox Sports presenter Chris Stubbs will front the pay television network’s coverage of this weekend’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Crompton’s appointment marks a new addition to his broadcasting resume in a career which has seen the former driver establish himself as the voice of Supercars and become a member of that category’s Hall of Fame.

However, he is also in fact a winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour having shared victory with the late Gregg Hansford in a Mazda RX-7 in 1994, the last running of the race before its move to Eastern Creek and subsequent hiatus.

The 59-year-old boasts a further two class wins in the once-around-the-clock event; a fourth outright with Peter Brock and Peter McKay in 1991 and a second outright with Glenn Seton and Mark King in 2010.

Stubbs is best known to car racing viewers as a Fox Sports reporter but is also its regular MotoGP host.

Commentary will be delivered by Bathurst 12 Hour regulars Richard Craill and Radio Le Mans’ John Hindhaugh.

This year’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be simulcast on Fox Sports and Seven, with the former to have Saturday’s qualifying and Top 10 Shootout exclusively.

Fox Sports will also air the race without commercial breaks, as it did for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 for the first time in 2018 following a change to broadcasting regulations.

The network’s Head of Television, Steve Crawley, said, “Our car racing continues to deliver in a big way with record ratings and stimulating competition, so we continue to build it.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is a most welcome addition for our customers.”

Fox Sports’ coverage starts from 12:30 AEDT on Saturday, in time for Qualifying 1 from 12:40, while Seven’s commences on Sunday morning at 05:30.

Telecast details: Fox Sports All sessions on Fox Sports 506