VIDEO: Tanak recounts massive Monte-Carlo crash

Ott Tanak talks through the monster crash which he had on Special Stage 4 of Rallye Monte-Carlo.
The 2019 World Rally Champion and co-driver Martin Jarveoja escaped without injury despite the hits which their Hyundai i20 took midway through the Saint-Clement-sur-Durance to Freissinieres stage.
Elfyn Evans holds a 4.9s lead over fellow new Toyota recruit Sebastien Ogier ahead of the final day of Round 1 of the 2020 WRC.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]