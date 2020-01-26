LATEST:

VIDEO: Tanak recounts massive Monte-Carlo crash

Sunday 26th January, 2020 - 11:03am

Ott Tanak talks through the monster crash which he had on Special Stage 4 of Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The 2019 World Rally Champion and co-driver Martin Jarveoja escaped without injury despite the hits which their Hyundai i20 took midway through the Saint-Clement-sur-Durance to Freissinieres stage.

Elfyn Evans holds a 4.9s lead over fellow new Toyota recruit Sebastien Ogier ahead of the final day of Round 1 of the 2020 WRC.

