Test day reveal for new Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing will unveil its new-for-2020 Formula 1 car on the opening morning of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The C39 will break cover in pit lane at 08:15 local time, before cars roll onto the track, as was the case for the C38 last year.

Race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will be joined by new reserve driver Robert Kubica, Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, and members of the team’s technical staff.

Naturally, Alfa Romeo’s launch is currently the latest scheduled, two days after that of Racing Point is due to take place.

The only teams yet to announce launch dates are Red Bull Racing, Williams, and Haas.

Pre-season testing starts on February 19.