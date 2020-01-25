Second rider dies from Dakar crash

Dutch motorcycle competitor Edwin Straver has been confirmed as the second fatality from this year’s Dakar Rally.

Straver’s life support (assisted respiration) was turned off and he died on Friday (local time) in his home country, two days after repatriation from Saudi Arabia.

The 48-year-old had crashed his KTM during the penultimate stage of the event, between Shubaytah and Haradh, and was found by medical crews in cardiac arrest.

While resuscitated at the scene of the accident, it was decided after discussion with his family that he would be allowed to pass given that he would not be able to regain consciousness.

Straver was taking part in his third Dakar Rally, in the ‘Original by Motul’ class for unassisted competitors, which he had won the year before.

Paulo Goncalves died after a fall on Stage 7, with the Portuguese rider officially pronounced a fatality later that day in hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Statement from organisers

This morning, the Dakar Organisation were informed by his family that Dutch biker Edwin Straver, who crashed 124 km into the timed sector timed special of stage 11 (SHUBAYTAH–HARADH) on Thursday, 16th January 2020, has died as a result of his injuries.

The medical team immediately dispatched by helicopter found Edwin in cardiac arrest and proceeded with resuscitation efforts. He was then airlifted to hospital in Riyadh where he was admitted to the intensive care unit before being later repatriated back to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

48-year-old Edwin Straver, a former motocross rider, was taking part in his third Dakar. He finished 30th overall and first in the Original by Motul class in 2019. He entered the same class this year.

The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin’s family and friends.