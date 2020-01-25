LATEST:

Ducati GP20 ‘a completely new chassis’ > View

Second rider dies from Dakar crash > View

Test day reveal for new Alfa Romeo > View

Mostert named in final Bathurst 12 Hour field > View

Supercars confirms aerodynamic changes > View

Classic upset on opening night in Warrnambool > View

New MARC Cars owner planning one-make series > View

Fullwood relishing chance to work with Mostert at WAU > View

VIDEO: Marc Marquez turns painter > View

Reynolds and Ryco Filters donate suit for bushfire relief > View

Kiwi squad locks in two-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup effort > View

Campbell to start from pole at Daytona > View

Home » Offroad » Second rider dies from Dakar crash

Second rider dies from Dakar crash

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 25th January, 2020 - 11:35am

Share:

LinkedIn

Edwin Straver pic: Dakar Twitter

Dutch motorcycle competitor Edwin Straver has been confirmed as the second fatality from this year’s Dakar Rally.

Straver’s life support (assisted respiration) was turned off and he died on Friday (local time) in his home country, two days after repatriation from Saudi Arabia.

The 48-year-old had crashed his KTM during the penultimate stage of the event, between Shubaytah and Haradh, and was found by medical crews in cardiac arrest.

While resuscitated at the scene of the accident, it was decided after discussion with his family that he would be allowed to pass given that he would not be able to regain consciousness.

Straver was taking part in his third Dakar Rally, in the ‘Original by Motul’ class for unassisted competitors, which he had won the year before.

Paulo Goncalves died after a fall on Stage 7, with the Portuguese rider officially pronounced a fatality later that day in hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Statement from organisers

This morning, the Dakar Organisation were informed by his family that Dutch biker Edwin Straver, who crashed 124 km into the timed sector timed special of stage 11 (SHUBAYTAH–HARADH) on Thursday, 16th January 2020, has died as a result of his injuries.

The medical team immediately dispatched by helicopter found Edwin in cardiac arrest and proceeded with resuscitation efforts. He was then airlifted to hospital in Riyadh where he was admitted to the intensive care unit before being later repatriated back to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

48-year-old Edwin Straver, a former motocross rider, was taking part in his third Dakar. He finished 30th overall and first in the Original by Motul class in 2019. He entered the same class this year.

The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin’s family and friends.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com