Mostert named in final Bathurst 12 Hour field

Chaz Mostert has been named in the final, 39-car field for next weekend’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
As in years past, Mostert will drive an M6 GT3, but this time with Walkenhorst Motorsport after Team Schnitzer was shifted to alternate programs with BMW.
He will share Car #34 with Brazilian Augusto Farfus, with whom he raced at Mount Panorama in 2019, and Dutchman Nicky Catsburg.
The confirmation of the final field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour represents a reduction of one car relative to the provisional entry list released earlier in the month, namely the other Walkenhorst entry.
However, it is comprised of a still healthy 33 GT3s, two GT4s, and the four MARC IIs which make up the Invitational class.
The Walkenhorst car is the final piece of the puzzle in the Pro ranks of Class A for GT3 cars, with Catsburg the carryover in the driving crew from last year’s 12 Hour.
As previously reported, 2019 race-winning outfit Earl Bamber Motorsport has entered two Porsches, with its Pro subclass entry to be steered by Craig Lowndes, Bamber himself, and Laurens Vanthoor.
In terms of last year’s race-winning drivers, Matt Campbell and Dirk Werner back up, although they are separated in the two Absolute Racing Porsches.
Triple Eight Race Engineering has drawn support from Mercedes-AMG, with the German marque’s factory driver Maximilian Gotz joining its Supercars full-timers Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.
Audi Sport Team Valvoline boasts a stacked line-up of three Pro R8s to be piloted by eight factory drivers and three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.
Also in the Pro class again are two factory-supported Bentley Continentals run by M-Sport, two Nissan GT-Rs out of the KCMG stable, and HubAuto Corsa’s Ferrari 488.
Honda Racing Team JAS is responsible for the Bathurst debut of the NSX GT3, while two examples of the new generation Aston Martin Vantage have been entered by R-Motorsport, including the Castrol-backed entry of Rick Kelly, Scott Dixon, and Jake Dennis.
Alvaro Parente is back in a McLaren with 59Racing after winning the 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour in a 650S, and there are two more Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the #77 entry of Craft Bamboo/Black Falcon and the #999 entry of GruppeM.
With the presence also in Class A Pro of a Lamborghini Huracan out of Orange 1 FFF Racing Team, there are 11 different makes of GT3 on the grid.
The entire field will be involved in Thursday’s ‘Town to Track’ parade, with practice beginning on Friday.
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|A-Pro: GT3 Professional
|1
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Earl Bamber / Laurens Vanthoor / Craig Lowndes
|Porsche GT3 R
|2
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Dries Vanthoor / Christopher Haase / Frederich Vervisch
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|7
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Jules Gounon / Maxime Soulet / Jordan Pepper
|Bentley Continental GT3
|8
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Alex Buncombe / Oliver Jarvis / Sebastian Morris
|Bentley ContinentalGT3
|18
|KCMG
|Josh Burdon / Katsumasa Chiyo / Tsugio Matsuda
|Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
|22
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Garth Tander / Christopher Mies / Mirko Bortolotti
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|27
|Hub Auto Corsa
|Tim Slade / Marcos Gomes / Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|30
|Honda Racing JAS
|Dane Cameron / Renger Van Der Zande / Mario Farnbacher
|Honda NSX GT3
|34
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Augusto Farfus / Nicky Catsburg / Chaz Mostert
|BMW M6 GT3
|35
|KCMG
|Edoardo Liberati / Alexandre Imperatori / Joao-Paul de Oliveira
|Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
|60
|59Racing / EMA Racing
|Alvaro Parente / Ben Barnicoat / Tom Blomqvist
|McLaren 720S GT3
|62
|R – Motorsport
|Rick Kelly / Jake Dennis / Scott Dixon
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|63
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|Andrea Caldarelli / Marco Mapelli / Dennis Lind
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|76
|R – Motorsport
|Olli Caldwell / Luca Ghiotto / Marvin Kirchofer
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon
|Yelmer Buurman / Maro Engel / Luca Stolz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|222
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Kelvin Van Der Linde / Mattia Drudi / Markus Winkelhock
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup / Shane van Gisbergen / Maximilian Gotz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell / Mathieu Jaminet / Patrick Pilet
|Porsche GT3 R
|912
|Absolute Racing
|Dirk Werner / Thomas Preining / Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche GT3 R
|999
|Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
|Maximilian Buhk / Rafaelle Marciello / Felipe Fraga
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|A-PA: GT3 Pro-Am
|4
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove / Brenton Grove / Ben Barker
|Porsche GT3 R
|9
|Hallmarc
|Marc Cini / Lee Holdsworth / Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|12
|NED Racing Team
|David Calvert-Jones / Jaxon Evans / Romain Dumas
|Porsche GT3 R
|75
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul / Dominik Baumann / Martin Konrad / David Reynolds
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|188
|Garage 59
|Alexander West / Chris Goodwin / Come Ledogar
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Yasser Shahin / Sam Shahin / Nick Foster / Anton de Pasquale
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|A-SIL: GT3 Silver
|6
|Wall Racing
|Cameron McConville / Tony D’Alberto / Jules Westwood / Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|Bostik Australia
|Tony Bates / Geoff Emery / Max Twigg / Dylan O’Keeffe
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|29
|Trofeo Motorsport
|Liam Talbot / Dean Canto / Marcel Zalloua / Grant Denyer
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|46
|Black Falcon
|Patrick Assenheimer / Sergey Afanasiev / TBA
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|59
|59Racing
|Dominic Storey / Fraser Ross / Martin Kodric
|McLaren 720S GT3
|96
|Hobson Motorsport
|Brett Hobson / Jake Kostecki / Kurt Kostecki
|Nissan GTR NISMO GT3
|159
|Garage 59
|Andrew Watson / Oliver Hart / Roman De Angelis
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|C-GT4: GT4
|13
|RHC Jorgensen-Strom
|Darren Jorgensen / Brett Strom / Danny von Dongen
|BMW M4 GT4
|19
|used.trucks.com.au
|To Be Confirmed
|Mercedes AMG GT4
|I-Inv: Invitational
|20
|T2 Racing
|Adam Hargraves / Cedric Sbirrazzuoli / Daniel Jilesen / Steve Owen
|MARC II
|91
|SCANDIA Racing – by Racer Industries
|Aaron Cameron / Nick Percat / Jake Camilleri
|MARC II
|92
|SCANDIA Racing – by Racer Industries
|Hadrian Morrall / Tyler Everingham / James Kaye
|MARC II
|95
|GJ Motorsport
|Geoff Taunton / Warren Luff / Bayley Hall / Brad Schumacher
|MARC II
