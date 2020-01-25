LATEST:

Test day reveal for new Alfa Romeo > View

Mostert named in final Bathurst 12 Hour field > View

Supercars confirms aerodynamic changes > View

Classic upset on opening night in Warrnambool > View

New MARC Cars owner planning one-make series > View

Fullwood relishing chance to work with Mostert at WAU > View

VIDEO: Marc Marquez turns painter > View

Reynolds and Ryco Filters donate suit for bushfire relief > View

Kiwi squad locks in two-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup effort > View

Campbell to start from pole at Daytona > View

V8 SuperUte completes successful shakedown > View

SRO announces unique B12Hr bushfire fundraiser > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » Mostert named in final Bathurst 12 Hour field

Mostert named in final Bathurst 12 Hour field

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 25th January, 2020 - 10:02am

Share:

LinkedIn

Chaz Mostert

Chaz Mostert has been named in the final, 39-car field for next weekend’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

As in years past, Mostert will drive an M6 GT3, but this time with Walkenhorst Motorsport after Team Schnitzer was shifted to alternate programs with BMW.

He will share Car #34 with Brazilian Augusto Farfus, with whom he raced at Mount Panorama in 2019, and Dutchman Nicky Catsburg.

The confirmation of the final field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour represents a reduction of one car relative to the provisional entry list released earlier in the month, namely the other Walkenhorst entry.

However, it is comprised of a still healthy 33 GT3s, two GT4s, and the four MARC IIs which make up the Invitational class.

The Walkenhorst car is the final piece of the puzzle in the Pro ranks of Class A for GT3 cars, with Catsburg the carryover in the driving crew from last year’s 12 Hour.

As previously reported, 2019 race-winning outfit Earl Bamber Motorsport has entered two Porsches, with its Pro subclass entry to be steered by Craig Lowndes, Bamber himself, and Laurens Vanthoor.

In terms of last year’s race-winning drivers, Matt Campbell and Dirk Werner back up, although they are separated in the two Absolute Racing Porsches.

Triple Eight Race Engineering has drawn support from Mercedes-AMG, with the German marque’s factory driver Maximilian Gotz joining its Supercars full-timers Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.

Audi Sport Team Valvoline boasts a stacked line-up of three Pro R8s to be piloted by eight factory drivers and three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

Also in the Pro class again are two factory-supported Bentley Continentals run by M-Sport, two Nissan GT-Rs out of the KCMG stable, and HubAuto Corsa’s Ferrari 488.

Honda Racing Team JAS is responsible for the Bathurst debut of the NSX GT3, while two examples of the new generation Aston Martin Vantage have been entered by R-Motorsport, including the Castrol-backed entry of Rick Kelly, Scott Dixon, and Jake Dennis.

Alvaro Parente is back in a McLaren with 59Racing after winning the 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour in a 650S, and there are two more Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the #77 entry of Craft Bamboo/Black Falcon and the #999 entry of GruppeM.

With the presence also in Class A Pro of a Lamborghini Huracan out of Orange 1 FFF Racing Team, there are 11 different makes of GT3 on the grid.

The entire field will be involved in Thursday’s ‘Town to Track’ parade, with practice beginning on Friday.

Num Team Drivers Car
A-Pro: GT3 Professional
1 Earl Bamber Motorsport Earl Bamber / Laurens Vanthoor / Craig Lowndes Porsche GT3 R
2 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Dries Vanthoor / Christopher Haase / Frederich Vervisch Audi R8 LMS GT3
7 Bentley Team M-Sport Jules Gounon / Maxime Soulet / Jordan Pepper Bentley Continental GT3
8 Bentley Team M-Sport Alex Buncombe / Oliver Jarvis / Sebastian Morris Bentley ContinentalGT3
18 KCMG Josh Burdon / Katsumasa Chiyo / Tsugio Matsuda Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
22 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Garth Tander / Christopher Mies / Mirko Bortolotti Audi R8 LMS GT3
27 Hub Auto Corsa Tim Slade / Marcos Gomes / Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GT3
30 Honda Racing JAS Dane Cameron / Renger Van Der Zande / Mario Farnbacher Honda NSX GT3
34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Augusto Farfus / Nicky Catsburg / Chaz Mostert BMW M6 GT3
35 KCMG Edoardo Liberati / Alexandre Imperatori / Joao-Paul de Oliveira Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
60 59Racing / EMA Racing Alvaro Parente / Ben Barnicoat / Tom Blomqvist McLaren 720S GT3
62 R – Motorsport Rick Kelly / Jake Dennis / Scott Dixon Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
63 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team Andrea Caldarelli / Marco Mapelli / Dennis Lind Lamborghini Huracan GT3
76 R – Motorsport Olli Caldwell / Luca Ghiotto / Marvin Kirchofer Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon Yelmer Buurman / Maro Engel / Luca Stolz Mercedes AMG GT3
222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Kelvin Van Der Linde / Mattia Drudi / Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS GT3
888 Mercedes-AMG Team Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup / Shane van Gisbergen / Maximilian Gotz Mercedes AMG GT3
911 Absolute Racing Matt Campbell / Mathieu Jaminet / Patrick Pilet Porsche GT3 R
912 Absolute Racing Dirk Werner / Thomas Preining / Matteo Cairoli Porsche GT3 R
999 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Maximilian Buhk / Rafaelle Marciello / Felipe Fraga Mercedes AMG GT3
A-PA: GT3 Pro-Am
4 Grove Racing Stephen Grove / Brenton Grove / Ben Barker Porsche GT3 R
9 Hallmarc Marc Cini / Lee Holdsworth / Dean Fiore Audi R8 LMS GT3
12 NED Racing Team David Calvert-Jones / Jaxon Evans / Romain Dumas Porsche GT3 R
75 SunEnergy1 Racing Kenny Habul / Dominik Baumann / Martin Konrad / David Reynolds Mercedes AMG GT3
188 Garage 59 Alexander West / Chris Goodwin / Come Ledogar Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
777 The Bend Motorsport Park Yasser Shahin / Sam Shahin / Nick Foster / Anton de Pasquale Mercedes AMG GT3
A-SIL: GT3 Silver
6 Wall Racing Cameron McConville / Tony D’Alberto / Jules Westwood / Adrian Deitz Lamborghini Huracan GT3
24 Bostik Australia Tony Bates / Geoff Emery / Max Twigg / Dylan O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS GT3
29 Trofeo Motorsport Liam Talbot / Dean Canto / Marcel Zalloua / Grant Denyer Lamborghini Huracan GT3
46 Black Falcon Patrick Assenheimer / Sergey Afanasiev / TBA Mercedes AMG GT3
59 59Racing Dominic Storey / Fraser Ross / Martin Kodric McLaren 720S GT3
96 Hobson Motorsport Brett Hobson / Jake Kostecki / Kurt Kostecki Nissan GTR NISMO GT3
159 Garage 59 Andrew Watson / Oliver Hart / Roman De Angelis Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
C-GT4: GT4
13 RHC Jorgensen-Strom Darren Jorgensen / Brett Strom / Danny von Dongen BMW M4 GT4
19 used.trucks.com.au To Be Confirmed Mercedes AMG GT4
I-Inv: Invitational
20 T2 Racing Adam Hargraves / Cedric Sbirrazzuoli / Daniel Jilesen / Steve Owen MARC II
91 SCANDIA Racing – by Racer Industries Aaron Cameron / Nick Percat / Jake Camilleri MARC II
92 SCANDIA Racing – by Racer Industries Hadrian Morrall / Tyler Everingham / James Kaye MARC II
95 GJ Motorsport Geoff Taunton / Warren Luff / Bayley Hall / Brad Schumacher MARC II

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com