MotoGP confirms 2020 calendar

An unchanged 2020 MotoGP calendar has been confirmed following publication of the draft calendar last August.

The 20 event schedule will begin in Qatar in March before culminating in Valencia in mid-November.

The only notable change from the draft calendar is the Czech Grand Prix no longer having a question mark next to its name.

Qatar will again host a night race, while Finalnd’s KymiRing remains subject to FIM homologation.

Ahead of the season there are tests at both Sepang and Losail, with post-event resting mid-season on the Monday following Jerez and Barcelona in May and June respectively.

KymRing will host a tyre test on June 15-16 while there will be a private MotoGP test at Misano on September 15-16.

The 2020 MotoGP season will begin on March 8.

2020 MotoGP Calendar

Grand Prix Date Circuit 1 Qatar* Mar 8 Losail International Circuit 2 Thailand Mar 22 Chang International Circuit 3 Americas Apr 5 Circuit of the Americas 4 Republica Argentina Apr 19 Termas de Rio Hondo 5 Spain May 3 Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto 6 France May 17 Le Mans 7 Italy May 31 Autodromo del Mugello 8 Catalunya Jun 7 Barcelona – Catalunya 9 Germany Jun 21 Sachsenring 10 Netherlands Jun 28 TT Circuit Assen 11 Finland** Jul 12 KymiRing 12 Czech Republic Aug 9 Automotodrom Brno 13 Austria Aug 16 Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 Great Britain Aug 30 Silverstone 15 San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Sep 13 Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 16 Aragón Oct 4 MotorLand Aragón 17 Japan Oct 18 Twin Ring Motegi 18 Australia Oct 25 Philip Island 19 Malaysia Nov 1 Sepang International Circuit 20 Comunitat Valenciana Nov 15 Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

* Evening

** Subject to FIM Homologation