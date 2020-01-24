MotoGP confirms 2020 calenadar

An unchanged 2020 MotoGP calendar has been confirmed following publication of the draft calendar last August.
The 20 event schedule will begin in Qatar in March before culminating in Valencia in mid-November.
The only notable change from the draft calendar is the Czech Grand Prix no longer having a question mark next to its name.
Qatar will again host a night race, while Finalnd’s KymiRing remains subject to FIM homologation.
Ahead of the season there are tests at both Sepang and Losail, with post-event resting mid-season on the Monday following Jerez and Barcelona in May and June respectively.
KymRing will host a tyre test on June 15-16 while there will be a private MotoGP test at Misano on September 15-16.
The 2020 MotoGP season will begin on March 8.
2020 MotoGP Calendar
|Grand Prix
|Date
|Circuit
|1
|Qatar*
|Mar 8
|Losail International Circuit
|2
|Thailand
|Mar 22
|Chang International Circuit
|3
|Americas
|Apr 5
|Circuit of the Americas
|4
|Republica Argentina
|Apr 19
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|5
|Spain
|May 3
|Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
|6
|France
|May 17
|Le Mans
|7
|Italy
|May 31
|Autodromo del Mugello
|8
|Catalunya
|Jun 7
|Barcelona – Catalunya
|9
|Germany
|Jun 21
|Sachsenring
|10
|Netherlands
|Jun 28
|TT Circuit Assen
|11
|Finland**
|Jul 12
|KymiRing
|12
|Czech Republic
|Aug 9
|Automotodrom Brno
|13
|Austria
|Aug 16
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|14
|Great Britain
|Aug 30
|Silverstone
|15
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|Sep 13
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|16
|Aragón
|Oct 4
|MotorLand Aragón
|17
|Japan
|Oct 18
|Twin Ring Motegi
|18
|Australia
|Oct 25
|Philip Island
|19
|Malaysia
|Nov 1
|Sepang International Circuit
|20
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Nov 15
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo
* Evening
** Subject to FIM Homologation
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]