Kiwi squad locks in two-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup effort

New Zealand squad Track Tek Racing will field two Audi RS 3s at in the TCR Australia-run Asia Pacific Cup over the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weekend.

The squad has confirmed Jack Milligan will partner previously announced Dutch racer Stan van Oord for the event.

Milligan competed in the Audi at Highlands last weekend, though the Grand Prix will be his first TCR specific race.

“For the first event held at Melbourne, my main goal is to be inside the top 10 and then we will work forward from there,” said Milligan.

“My mindset is to be positive and take it all as it comes.

“Having such a great team like Track Tec Racing behind me has already been great so far. I just want to provide great results for the team and make a name for ourselves over there.”

Team manager Carmen Doran added: “Jack ran in the Audi TCR together with Track Tec Racing in January. He clicked straight away with the team and made steady progress in learning the car dynamics.

“It’s great to be bringing a talented Kiwi driver with us to Melbourne for the F1 event, together with Stan van Oord from the Netherlands.

“The TCR car is a perfect next step for Jack after winning the Toyota 86 Championship in furthering his motorsport career.”

The Asia Pacific Cup is a non-championship curtain raiser to the 2020 TCR Australia Series, which kicks off at the end of March at Sydney Motorsport Park.