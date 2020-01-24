DCR finalises 2020 line-up with Ferrucci re-signing

Dale Coyne Racing has finalised its 2020 IndyCar line-up with the re-signing of Santino Ferrucci alongside new arrival Alex Palou.

Ferrucci, however, switches across from Car #19 to the #18 DCR with Vasser-Sullivan Honda seat which Sebastien Bourdais lost after the end of last season.

“I’m extremely honoured that Dale, Jimmy (Vasser), and Sulli (James Sullivan) have put their faith in me to carry this program forward,” said Ferrucci.

“The SealMaster car has had a lot of success in the past two seasons. I’m eager to move into the No. 18 car and get spring training started.”

The American completed his rookie IndyCar season last year off the back of four starts in 2018, either side of being cut from the Trident Formula 2 team following multiple indiscretions over the British Grand Prix weekend.

He finished 13th in the standings in 2019 with his best results, a trio of fourths, all coming on ovals despite his inexperience with the discipline.

“We’re very happy to have Santino back with us for the 2020 season,” said Coyne.

“He had a very good rookie season and he was absolutely stellar on the ovals. We look forward to him building on that this year.

“I think he surprised a lot of people in 2019 and he has the potential to do even better in his sophomore year as he now moves to the No. 18 car.”

Palou’s arrival in IndyCar from Super Formula was announced in late December, with the Spaniard to drive the DCR with Team Goh car.

Meanwhile, Charlie Kimball was recently named as an AJ Foyt Racing driver for the full season in Car #4.