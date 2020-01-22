Will Davison and Riana Crehan celebrate off-season nuptials

Two-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison has married his long-time girlfriend and Supercars Media pit reporter Riana Crehan.

The couple tied the knot at Maleny on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and will be honeymooning in North Queensland for the remainder of the week.

Davison’s wedding party included his co-driver brother Alex, seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, former Supercars driver Andrew Thompson and one of his best mates Johnny Grieg from Melbourne.

Other motorsport identities to attend the wedding included Davison’s father Richard, 23Red Racing team owner Phil Munday, current Supercars driver David Reynolds, commentator Aaron Noonan, Sonic Motor Racing’s Mick and Maria Ritter, commercial manager Dale Beade, John and Janelle McColl, Adrienne Porter-Rigley and a host of other drivers and former team-mates including Paul Dumbrell, Tim Leahey, Marcus Marshall and Michael Trimble.

Crehan will be taking the Davison name, but will continue her career under her maiden name.

“We like to do things at speed, but this took a little time,” Davison joked to Speedcafe.com.

“Things came together and it was time to do it.

“We had a terrific time over three days.

“I think some had a bigger time than others, but everyone survived.

“We are just enjoying a few days up north before we come home and prepare for the start of the season and we are hoping to fire off to Europe for a couple of weeks later in the year.”

The wedding comes a month after back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin married his American partner Karly Paone in California.

Davison finished eighth in last year’s Supercars championship in his second season with 23Red Racing and will continue with the Phil Munday-owned and Milwaukee-backed operation this season which gets underway with the Superloop Adelaide 500 on February 20-23.