LATEST:

VIDEO: Rallye Monte-Carlo preview > View

VIDEO: McAdam and Vernay test TCR Audi at Phillip Island > View

Ross Stone Racing opts out of SuperUtes > View

Will Davison and Riana Crehan celebrate off-season nuptials > View

Richie Crampton returns home for Sydney top fuel run > View

Tributes to be paid to NSW Rural Fire Service at B12Hr > View

Ferrari confirms F1 launch location > View

ARG announces new National Trans Am Series > View

T8 continues bushfire support with one-off Bathurst suits > View

VCAT data sharing a ‘big heads-up’ for non-homologation teams > View

TA2 Muscle Cars split from ARG > View

V8 SuperUtes will ‘definitely’ be quicker than old racing utes > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Rallye Monte-Carlo preview

VIDEO: Rallye Monte-Carlo preview

By

Wednesday 22nd January, 2020 - 6:55pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A look at Rallye Monte-Carlo with seven-time event winner, Sebastien Loeb, ahead of this weekend’s running.

The rally starts on Friday morning (AEDT).

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com