Tributes to be paid to NSW Rural Fire Service at B12Hr

Each entry in next week’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will carry a New South Wales Rural Fire Service logo as part of a week-long tribute and fundraising effort.

Every RFS volunteer wanting to attend the event will also receive a free double pass while the event is also working with the New South Wales Government to assist in activating their regional travel promotional efforts.

The tribute will be part of a coordinated response to the devastating fires that have burned across Australia since November.

Funds will also be raised in several ways before, during and after the January 31-February 2 event.

One hundred percent of all funds will be donated to the Australian Lions Club Foundation National Bushfire appeal, with funds to be distributed to bushfire affected communities and wildlife.

Household items such as water tanks, whitegoods, furniture, linen and shopping vouchers will be supplied.

The direct link to donate can be found on a dedicated page on the Bathurst 12 Hour website.

Significant interest has been received from both local and overseas teams in raising funds with many of the international 12 Hour family keen to support efforts locally.

Teams are encouraged to either donate to the cause directly, or alternatively pledge a set amount per lap completed during the race – with a running tally to be compiled throughout the event.

Several entrants have expressed a desire to auction items with the event to work with those teams or drivers in question to ensure funds raised are donated to the same cause.

A portal on the Bathurst 12 Hour website will track all donations, pledges or ongoing options to allow fans to follow online.

As the official charity of the event, the Lions Club will also be on site taking donations from fans.

Lions prides itself on donating 100 percent of public donated funds to the cause, without any overheads as Lions is purely an organisation of dedicated volunteers.

“We’ve worked closely with our official charity, the Lions Club, to offer several opportunities to raise funds that will go directly and in full to their bushfire relief efforts,” said event director Kurt Sakzewski.

“Our teams have been very keen to embrace the remarkable fundraising efforts that we have already seen and we know many of them will work extremely hard to raise funds to support those who have been affected by the catastrophic bushfires.

“We’ll compile the efforts of all involved to make it easy for fans to follow and get involved.

“We’re also proud to support the remarkable volunteers from the RFS who have committed so much for so long. We’re happy to offer them, and their families, free entry to the event and give them a break and say thanks for their efforts.”