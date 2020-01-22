LATEST:

Ferrari confirms F1 launch location

Ferrari confirms F1 launch location

Wednesday 22nd January, 2020 - 10:06am

Ferrari has confirmed the location and time of its 2020 Formula 1 season car launch.

The Scuderia was the first squad to announce its launch date, set for February 11, with the unveiling to take place at Reggio Emilia.

“We have chosen Reggio Emilia, because 223 years ago, this city was where the tricolour was born and later adopted as the flag of unified Italy,” the team confirmed.

“The Valli Theatre is therefore the perfect setting to reveal Scuderia Ferrari’s latest car.”

The launch will be broadcast live online, with proceedings to commence at 18:30 local time (04:30 AEDT, February 12).

Ferrari has retained Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the coming season, the latter having recently extended a deal to keep him at the Italian team until 2024.

Vettel meanwhile is out of contract, one of a host of leading contenders including Daniel Ricciardo who are up for renewal at the end of the 2020 season.

