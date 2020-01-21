LATEST:

VIDEO: Kelly Racing's Road to Mustang: Part 5 > View

Supercross Legend eyes Bathurst 12 hour > View

McLaren and Alonso part ways > View

F1 confirms departure of commercial director > View

WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar > View

Latifi reveals novel reason for choice of F1 race number > View

Miller confident about ‘other seats’ if no factory Ducati offer > View

Erebus boss: De Pasquale not thinking about DJRTP move > View

Rides on sale for Team Johnson XD Falcon launch day > View

GALLERY: 2020 Dakar Rally > View

WAU confirms Bryce Fullwood for 2020 > View

Randle still in contention for Tickford enduro drive > View

Home » Rally » WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar

WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 21st January, 2020 - 11:09am

Share:

LinkedIn

Sebastien Loeb at Rally Chile in 2019

The FIA World Rally Championship has officially dropped Rally Chile from its calendar due to political unrest.

Organisers requested a cancellation in November, which has now been confirmed after a World Motor Sport Council e-vote last week.

The loss of the Chile event, originally scheduled for April 16-19, has triggered a second change with Rally Argentina being shifted forward a week to April 23-26.

That move has been made to ease the logistical burden of sending equipment from South America to Kenya for its return to the calendar on July 16-19.

Rally New Zealand is also back on the calendar in 2020 with a base around Auckland but Rally Australia was cut after seven years in Coffs Harbour.

The traditional season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo begins this Thursday night (local time).

FIA World Rally Championship 2020 calendar

Rnd Rally Date
1 Monte-Carlo Jan 23-26
2 Sweden Feb 13-16
3 Mexico Mar 12-15
4 Argentina Apr 23-26
5 Portugal May 21-24
6 Italy Jun 4-7
7 Kenya Jul 16-19
8 Finland Aug 6-9
9 New Zealand Sep 3-6
10 Turkey Sep 24-27
11 Germany Oct 15-18
12 Great Britain Oct 29-Nov 1
13 Japan Nov 19-22

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com