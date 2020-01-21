WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar

The FIA World Rally Championship has officially dropped Rally Chile from its calendar due to political unrest.

Organisers requested a cancellation in November, which has now been confirmed after a World Motor Sport Council e-vote last week.

The loss of the Chile event, originally scheduled for April 16-19, has triggered a second change with Rally Argentina being shifted forward a week to April 23-26.

That move has been made to ease the logistical burden of sending equipment from South America to Kenya for its return to the calendar on July 16-19.

Rally New Zealand is also back on the calendar in 2020 with a base around Auckland but Rally Australia was cut after seven years in Coffs Harbour.

The traditional season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo begins this Thursday night (local time).

FIA World Rally Championship 2020 calendar