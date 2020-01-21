WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar

The FIA World Rally Championship has officially dropped Rally Chile from its calendar due to political unrest.
Organisers requested a cancellation in November, which has now been confirmed after a World Motor Sport Council e-vote last week.
The loss of the Chile event, originally scheduled for April 16-19, has triggered a second change with Rally Argentina being shifted forward a week to April 23-26.
That move has been made to ease the logistical burden of sending equipment from South America to Kenya for its return to the calendar on July 16-19.
Rally New Zealand is also back on the calendar in 2020 with a base around Auckland but Rally Australia was cut after seven years in Coffs Harbour.
The traditional season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo begins this Thursday night (local time).
FIA World Rally Championship 2020 calendar
|Rnd
|Rally
|Date
|1
|Monte-Carlo
|Jan 23-26
|2
|Sweden
|Feb 13-16
|3
|Mexico
|Mar 12-15
|4
|Argentina
|Apr 23-26
|5
|Portugal
|May 21-24
|6
|Italy
|Jun 4-7
|7
|Kenya
|Jul 16-19
|8
|Finland
|Aug 6-9
|9
|New Zealand
|Sep 3-6
|10
|Turkey
|Sep 24-27
|11
|Germany
|Oct 15-18
|12
|Great Britain
|Oct 29-Nov 1
|13
|Japan
|Nov 19-22
