TA2 Muscle Cars split from ARG

The Australian Racing Group and organisers of the TA2 Muscle Car Series have split with the latter set to release a revised 2020 calendar.

Earlier this month ARG acquired the commercial rights to TA2 in Australia and New Zealand under a new agreement with the American-based Trans Am Race Company (TARC).

The Trans-Am Series in America operates to a similar but fundamentally different ruleset to that employed by the TA2 Muscle Car Series in Australia.

The US series allows for multiple car and chassis manufacturers while the Australian series limits competitors to a controlled, Howe Racing Enterprises chassis sporting a controlled GM Motorsport engine and drive line package.

ARG holds the relevant Category Management Agreement with Motorsport Australia, and had looked to set up its own national competition under that banner.

The deal between ARG and TA2 Muscle Cars was set to take the series to the Superloop Adelaide 500 next month, though that event will no longer form part of the latter’s calendar.

The series was also set to appear as part of the supporting cast at the Bathurst International in November.

“Our Australian TA2 Muscle Car Series is the envy of the world, it is unique and we will continue to run a highly-competitive and driver-focussed independent series as promised to our owners using Howe built cars to the same-specification with the sole aim of keeping the overall cost of going V8 racing as low as possible for the competitor,” said series owner Peter Robinson.

A full calendar is yet to be confirmed however organisers have stated that it will include six rounds across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland.

Exact dates and venues are set to be confirmed later this week.