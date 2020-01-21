LATEST:

TA2 Muscle Cars split from ARG > View

V8 SuperUtes will ‘definitely’ be quicker than old racing utes > View

Second 59Racing B12Hr McLaren entry confirmed > View

Motorsport Australia to name drug, alcohol offenders > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing's Road to Mustang: Part 5 > View

Supercross Legend eyes Bathurst 12 hour > View

McLaren and Alonso part ways > View

F1 confirms departure of commercial director > View

WRC drops Rally Chile from calendar > View

Latifi reveals novel reason for choice of F1 race number > View

Miller confident about ‘other seats’ if no factory Ducati offer > View

Erebus boss: De Pasquale not thinking about DJRTP move > View

Home » National » TA2 Muscle Cars split from ARG

TA2 Muscle Cars split from ARG

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 21st January, 2020 - 9:37pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The TA2 Muscle Car Series has split from ARG

The Australian Racing Group and organisers of the TA2 Muscle Car Series have split with the latter set to release a revised 2020 calendar.

Earlier this month ARG acquired the commercial rights to TA2 in Australia and New Zealand under a new agreement with the American-based Trans Am Race Company (TARC).

The Trans-Am Series in America operates to a similar but fundamentally different ruleset to that employed by the TA2 Muscle Car Series in Australia.

The US series allows for multiple car and chassis manufacturers while the Australian series limits competitors to a controlled, Howe Racing Enterprises chassis sporting a controlled GM Motorsport engine and drive line package.

ARG holds the relevant Category Management Agreement with Motorsport Australia, and had looked to set up its own national competition under that banner.

The deal between ARG and TA2 Muscle Cars was set to take the series to the Superloop Adelaide 500 next month, though that event will no longer form part of the latter’s calendar.

The series was also set to appear as part of the supporting cast at the Bathurst International in November.

“Our Australian TA2 Muscle Car Series is the envy of the world, it is unique and we will continue to run a highly-competitive and driver-focussed independent series as promised to our owners using Howe built cars to the same-specification with the sole aim of keeping the overall cost of going V8 racing as low as possible for the competitor,” said series owner Peter Robinson.

A full calendar is yet to be confirmed however organisers have stated that it will include six rounds across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland.

Exact dates and venues are set to be confirmed later this week.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com