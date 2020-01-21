Second 59Racing B12Hr McLaren entry confirmed

The second 59Racing McLaren entry for this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has had its driver line-up confirmed.

Following the announcement of its Pro class entry yesterday, the squad has announced that Fraser Ross, Dominic Storey, and Martin Kodric will team up in the Silver class effort.

The trio will share a Boost-sponsored McLaren 720S GT3, a car which is set to make its Mount Panorama competition debut at this year’s event.

Ross campaigned with 59Racing during last year’s Australian GT Championship, while for Storey it’s a switch of manufacturers after a long association with Mercedes-AMG.

Croatian driver Kodric meanwhile has been piloting a McLaren 720S GT3 in the International GT Open series in Europe.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is a highlight of the motorsport calendar and I can’t wait to get up there with the McLaren 720S GT3,” said Ross.

“The team at 59Racing showed all through last year that they are among the best in the business, and I think with the driving combination we have we’re in with a real shout of a good result.

“Having raced against Dom before I know how good he is, and I’m looking forward to racing alongside him.

“It’s also great to have Martin joining us and his wealth of experience and pace is going to be a great addition to the team.”

An Australian Endurance Championship winner with Peter Hackett at the wheel of of an Eggleston Motorsport run Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 2017, Storey has switched camps for the coming event.

“A big thanks to 59Racing for this opportunity, they’re a great team and I think with Fraser and Martin we’ve got a really strong driver line-up,” said the New Zealander.

“It’s the first time the 720 has raced there, and I think it’s a circuit that will really suit the car which has shown itself to be a front runner everywhere its raced.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is a tough event, and us drivers will have to do our bit, but I think we have all the ingredients we need to come home with a good result, and I’m looking forward to getting up there.”

Kodric added: “Bathurst is one of those tracks every driver wants to race on, so I’m delighted to have that opportunity with 59Racing.

“The McLaren 720S GT3 has proved itself to be a fast and reliable race car, and ‘m sure as a team we can deliver a good result.

“It will be my first experience of racing in Australia, and I can’t wait.”

Confirmation of 59Racing’s Silver class entry follows KCMG’s own announcement regarding the drivers it will field in its two Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3s.

The squad, which will embark on its second 12 Hour campaign this year, will field Katsumasa Chiyo, Tsugio Matsuda, and Josh Burdon in one car.

Driving the second entry will be Alexandre Imperatori, Edoardo Liberati, and Joao-Paul de Oliveira.

The Bathurst 12 Hour runs from January 31 to February 2.