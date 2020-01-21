McLaren and Alonso part ways

Fernando Alonso and McLaren have parted ways with confirmation the Spaniard is no longer an ambassador for the British marque.

Alonso was announced as an ambassador with the brand last year after retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2018.

He was part of a failed attempt to qualify for the 2019 Indianapolis 500, and was touted as a candidate for McLaren’s foray into the IndyCar Series this coming season.

“Fernando is a world-class competitor and we wish him well for the future,” a spokesperson for the team said.

“While our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will always remain part of the McLaren family.”

Alonso recently campaigned a Toyota Hilux at the Dakar Rally, finishing 13th on debut in the event.

He’s also campaigned in the World Endurance Championships, twice winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota and taking the 2018/19 title.

Alonso first joined McLaren for a turbulent 2007 campaign, ultimately leaving in the wake of SpyGate at season’s end.

He rejoined in 2015 and remained with the squad until his retirement, making for a combined 95 starts with McLaren for four wins.