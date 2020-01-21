F1 confirms departure of commercial director

Formula 1 has confirmed its Managing Director of Commercial Operations will leave the organisation at the end of the month.

Sean Bratches is set to leave F1 after three years in the job, having come aboard following Liberty Media’s purchase of the sport from Bernie Ecclestone at the start of 2017.

The American oversaw the ‘Drive to Survive’ Netflix series, established the sport’s Esports series, and was instrumental in revamping F1’s digital business.

“The past three years at Formula 1 have been an incredible journey, one which I have enjoyed thoroughly,” Bratches said.

“I want to personally thank the team at F1 for their extraordinary efforts and dedication, they are the best of the best and I am confident they will continue to serve fans and deliver on the strategy we have set in the years ahead.

“I am proud that I leave Formula 1 in a better position than when I joined in 2017 and I know that the foundation we have put in place as a team will continue to serve our fans around the world and reach new audiences.”

Chase Carey, the sport’s CEO, added: ““I want to thank Sean on behalf of everyone at Formula 1 for the leadership, passion and expertise he has given to the business over the past three years.

“Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula 1 and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business.

“I am pleased Sean will continue to be an advisor for us from his home in the US, he will always be part of the Formula 1 family and I look forward to his ongoing advice and counsel.”

No announcement has been made as to who, if anyone, will replace Bratches.

The 2020 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix on March 13-15.