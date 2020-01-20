Randle still in contention for Tickford enduro drive

Thomas Randle remains in contention for a drive in the Pirtek Enduro Cup with Tickford Racing despite his switch to MW Motorsport for the forthcoming Super2 season.

Randle co-drove alongside Lee Holdsworth during last year’s enduro campaign, the pair combining to bank third at the Sandown 500.

The 23-year-old had hoped to be in the frame for a premier class drive before last month confirming he will join MW Motorsport for the forthcoming Super2 season.

Randle is confident of taking up that drive despite recent health battles, and Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards says he remains in contention for another enduro campaign with the Ford team.

“We’re just working through the co-drivers at the moment, so hopefully a couple of weeks and we’ll make some announcements about that,” Edwards told Speedcafe.com.

“(Randle is) all part of what we’re working through at the moment as part of our line-up for this year.

“No excommunication,” he added when asked if there was dialogue between the two, and that Randle had not been ‘excommunicated’.

Within the team there is also work ongoing to finalise the engineering structure for the coming season following the arrival of Jack Le Brocq in the Supercheap Auto Racing entry alongside Holdsworth, Cameron Waters, and 23Red Racing’s Will Davison.

Le Brocq takes the seat vacated by Chaz Mostert, who has exited the team for Walkinshaw Andretti United and is believed to have been followed there by his engineer for much of his Tickford tenure, Adam De Borre.

A subtle engineering shuffle is therefore set to take place at Campbellfield, though Edwards says exactly what that will mean is yet to be fully determined.

“There’s some small changes, but we’re just working through the engineering structure at the moment,” Edwards told Speedcafe.com.

“We’ll have that resolved in the next couple of weeks, but there’s minimal change.”

Broc Feeney, meanwhile, has taken up the Tickford seat which Randle had filled in Super2 last year.

The 2020 Supercars season kicks off at the official pre-season test at The Bend on February 18.