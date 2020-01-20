LATEST:

Percat joins MARC Cars for Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Doohan experiences mixed Asian F3 weekend > View

Whincup's decision on future ‘likely before Adelaide’ > View

Lawson doubles up in TRS at Highlands > View

SuperUtes team owner confident of 14-car grid > View

GALLERY: 2020 Red Bull HRT livery > View

Triple Eight reveals 2020 Supercars livery > View

Gunther wins Santiago E-Prix with final-lap pass > View

IndyCar future has Power wishing he was 10 years younger > View

MSR well-prepared for beginning of two-car campaign > View

Lawson wins TRS opener after protest > View

Holden teases 2020 Red Bull HRT livery > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » Percat joins MARC Cars for Bathurst 12 Hour

Percat joins MARC Cars for Bathurst 12 Hour

Mat Coch

By

Monday 20th January, 2020 - 10:23am

Share:

LinkedIn

Nick Percat’s Bathurst 12 Hour MARC II

Nick Percat will race one of two factory MARC Cars Australia entries at this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Brad Jones Racing regular will partner Aaron Cameron and Jake Camilleri at the wheel of the #91 MARC II.

“It’s our sixth Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour event running the Australian built MARC Cars, and this should be one of our most competitive programs yet,” said Ryan McLeod, MARC Cars’ Managing Director.

“We have two band new MARC II race cars and a driver line-up that has plenty of speed.

“Nick’s Bathurst winning experience and attention to detail will help all our drivers and engineers to get the very best out of the cars and themselves.”

Percat last year competed aboard a HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside Tim Slade and Nick Foster, the trio finishing 18th after losing time following contact early in the race.

Helping fill the team’s #92 entry is veteran British Touring Car Championship racer James Kaye, who has formerly made two appearances at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The Englishman will join MARC stalwart Hadrian Morrall and Super2 race winner Tyler Everingham.

A total of four MARC Cars are set to take the grid, with Warren Luff confirmed alongside Bayley Hall and Geoff Taunton aboard the #95 entry.

The fourth car, entered under the T2 Racing banner, is yet to be confirmed.

The Bathurst 12 Hour begins on January 31 and runs through to February 2.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com