Percat joins MARC Cars for Bathurst 12 Hour

Nick Percat will race one of two factory MARC Cars Australia entries at this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Brad Jones Racing regular will partner Aaron Cameron and Jake Camilleri at the wheel of the #91 MARC II.

“It’s our sixth Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour event running the Australian built MARC Cars, and this should be one of our most competitive programs yet,” said Ryan McLeod, MARC Cars’ Managing Director.

“We have two band new MARC II race cars and a driver line-up that has plenty of speed.

“Nick’s Bathurst winning experience and attention to detail will help all our drivers and engineers to get the very best out of the cars and themselves.”

Percat last year competed aboard a HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside Tim Slade and Nick Foster, the trio finishing 18th after losing time following contact early in the race.

Helping fill the team’s #92 entry is veteran British Touring Car Championship racer James Kaye, who has formerly made two appearances at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The Englishman will join MARC stalwart Hadrian Morrall and Super2 race winner Tyler Everingham.

A total of four MARC Cars are set to take the grid, with Warren Luff confirmed alongside Bayley Hall and Geoff Taunton aboard the #95 entry.

The fourth car, entered under the T2 Racing banner, is yet to be confirmed.

The Bathurst 12 Hour begins on January 31 and runs through to February 2.