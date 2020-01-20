LATEST:

GALLERY: 2020 Dakar Rally

Monday 20th January, 2020 - 6:29pm

The 2020 Dakar Rally in pictures.

pic: ASO/DPPI/E.Vargiolu

20200110DAK0194-A.S.O DPPI E.Vargiolu
20200107DAK0225-A.S.O. DPPI F.Gooden
20200107DAK1028b-A.S.O. C.López
20200103DAK0137-A.S.O DPPI F.LeFloch
20200104DAK0029-A.S.O DPPI J.Delfosse
20200106DAK0162-A.S.O DPPI Frédéric LeFloch
20200102DAK0040-ASO J. Delfosse
20200105DAK0179-A.S.O DPPI F. Gooden
20200105DAK0190-A.S.O DPPI
20200106DAK0074-A.S.O DPPI E.Vargiolu
20200108DAK0258-A.S.O DPPI F.Gooden
20200108DAK1004-A.S.O C.Lopez
20200109DAK0119-A.S.O. DPPI E.Vargiolu
20200109DAK0197-A.S.O. DPPI
20200110DAK0071-A.S.O DPPI
20200110DAK0193-A.S.O DPPI E.Vargiolu
20200110DAK0082-A.S.O DPPI
202001011DAK0005-A.S.O_DPPI_F._Gooden
20200117DAK0106-A.S.O. DPPI F.Gooden
20200110DAK1034-A.S.O C.Lopez
20200117DAK0028-A.S.O. DPPI
20200112DAK0071-A.S.O._DPPI_F.Gooden
20200112DAK0119-A.S.O._DPPI_E.Vargiolu
20200113DAK0109-A.S.O DPPI F.Gooden
20200117DAK0003-A.S.O. DPPI F.Flamand
20200113DAK1057-A.S.O C.Lopez
20200114DAK1035-A.S.O C.Lopez
20200114DAK1060-A.S.O C.Lopez
20200115DAK0250-A.S.O DPPI E.Vargiolu
20200115DAK0299-A.S.O DPPI F.Flamand
20200116DAK0040-A.S.O. DPPI F.Gooden
20200116DAK0283-A.S.O. DPPI F.Le Floc'h
20200117DAK0294-A.S.O. DPPI

