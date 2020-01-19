LATEST:

MSR well-prepared for beginning of two-car campaign > View

Lawson wins TRS opener after protest > View

Holden teases 2020 Red Bull HRT livery > View

X Games gold medallist confirmed for Adelaide 500 event > View

Fire-damaged endplate to be auctioned for bushfire cause > View

Queensland privateer hails Dakar 2020 as his best yet > View

Leclerc’s brother joins Ferrari academy > View

Price reflects on tumultuous Dakar podium > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights > View

Mercedes announces F1 launch/shakedown date > View

Security and safety stepped up after 2019 B12Hr incident > View

Carlos Sainz becomes three-time Dakar champion > View

Home » Supercars » MSR well-prepared for beginning of two-car campaign

MSR well-prepared for beginning of two-car campaign

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 19th January, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Matt Stone Racing ran one car in 2019

Matt Stone Racing is well-prepared as it counts down to a slightly early start to its first season as a two-car team in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

MSR welcomes former Kelly Racing driver Garry Jacobson to the fold in its #35 entry while Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will together embark on rookie seasons as they share its new #34 entry for the team’s third full season in the top flight.

Having stated in the days leading up to last year’s finale that it had “99 percent of the pieces in a row” for its expansion, team owner Matt Stone reaffirmed that everything remains on-track for the Queensland-based squad ahead of the 2020 season.

“We knew the expansion to two cars was going to be a big job so we really tried to make sure we were really organised around it and had sort of planned for all the things that pop up,” Stone told Speedcafe.com.

“So far everything’s been running to the plan and the schedule, and we’ve still been finalising a lot of our sponsorship arrangements for this year but that’s all pretty much finalised now and we’re starting to prepare for the launches, et cetera that are all going to happen relatively shortly.

“From Newcastle to the end of last year, we did a reasonable sized renovation to our workshop to just add a bit more office space and room for our obviously expanding staff base, and also work on all the equipment that we needed to make and source for the expansion through to a two-car team.

“We kind of did all our legwork at the end of last year while working towards the strategy that when we started fresh with our full staff quota at the start of this year, we were focusing on prepping the cars, getting ready for racing, and planning towards our testing program, so that’s all been pretty much bang on-track.”

MSR will campaign two Triple Eight-built ZB Commodores this year, with the addition being that which Kostecki raced with cousin Brodie out of Kostecki Brothers Racing in last year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup.

While the ex-KBR car began life as a VF Commodore before conversion for those three events, Stone explained that the work to align the specification of both of MSR’s cars was “not massive”.

“They were both pretty much of the same spec bar a few little things,” he said.

“But we decided to do a fairly reasonable prep on both cars pre-season just to make sure we had left no stone unturned, and also want to start the year with two fresh and ready-to-roll race cars.

“We’ve done a reasonable amount of work to the pair of them, getting ready, and we’re very happy with everything we’ve found and done, and it’s all going to plan.”

Its second car, which runs on the Racing Entitlements Contract bought from Garry Rogers Motorsport, is set to get its first running as an MSR entry on February 10 in a rookie test day at Queensland Raceway, Stone advised.

That means that Goddard and Kostecki are set to hit the track just over a week before the official pre-season test day at The Bend, on February 18.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 follows on February 20-23.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com