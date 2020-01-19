Gunther wins Santiago E-Prix with final-lap pass

Maximilian Gunther has won the Santiago E-Prix with a final-lap pass of Antonio Felix da Costa while Mitch Evans finished third from pole.
Evans led the field away in his Jaguar and Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra) moved past BMW i Andretti’s Gunther to take second on the way to the second corner.
Da Costa was only 12th at the end of Lap 1 having qualified 10th in his DS Techeetah entry and, after an early Full Course Yellow due to Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti) stopping on track with crash damage, the Portuguese driver was making steady progress through the field.
The top three ran unchanged for the first 10 laps around the Parque O’Higgins circuit before Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) temporarily took third off Gunther.
The German reclaimed the spot on Lap 12 through the use of Attack Mode, before a second activation saw him pass Wehrlein on Lap 17.
He got by Evans, who was vulnerable having already used up his two Attack Mode activations, two laps later on the sweeping run to Turn 9 and settled into the lead.
Da Costa had risen to sixth by then, behind fellow Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne, who had started 11th.
Mortara dropped away and ultimately retired after earlier contact with da Costa, while Vergne got by Wehrlein to move into third on Lap 26.
Da Costa emulated his team-mate three laps later to take up fourth, before Vergne also became a victim of a touch in the opening laps when he lost a tyre due to rubbing bodywork.
Evans was rounded up by da Costa through the long Turn 8 on Lap 34, and the latter needed only a couple of laps to catch the race-leading BMW of Gunther.
Da Costa muscled his way past Gunther at the Turn 10 hairpin on Lap 37, but then faced an overheating battery and had to ease off.
That gave Gunther the opportunity to reclaim first position, which he did in the outside as the transitioned from Turn 8 towards Turn 9 on the 40th and final lap.
The margin of victory blew out to 2.067s in the handful of corners which remained, while Evans was more than three seconds further back in third.
Wehrlein ended up fourth, ahead of Mercedes-Benz’ Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, the latter of whom now leads the Formula E championship by three points from Sims.
Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas di Grassi (Audi), James Calado (Jaguar), Felipe Massa (Venturi), and Sam Bird (Virgin).
Massa ran as high as fifth before a hit with the wall due to contact with team-mate Mortara when the Swiss driver went through at Turn 10 on Lap 15.
Brendon Hartley (Dragon) was a DNF with his race ending in the pits after logging 35 laps.
Race 4 of the 2019/20 Formula E season takes place in Mexico City on February 15 (local time).
Race results: Race 3, Santiago
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|M. GÜNTHER
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|40
|46:11.511
|2
|A. DA COSTA
|DS Techeetah
|40
|46:13.578
|3
|M. EVANS
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|40
|46:16.630
|4
|P. WEHRLEIN
|Mahindra Racing
|40
|46:18.561
|5
|N. DE VRIES
|Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team
|40
|46:21.394
|6
|S. VANDOORNE
|Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team
|40
|46:22.748
|7
|L. DI GRASSI
|Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team
|40
|46:25.948
|8
|J. CALADO
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|40
|46:29.766
|9
|F. MASSA
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|40
|46:31.941
|10
|S. BIRD
|Envision Virgin Racing
|40
|46:33.291
|11
|N. MÜLLER
|Geox Dragon
|40
|46:35.297
|12
|O. TURVEY
|NIO 333 FE Team
|40
|46:39.289
|13
|S. BUEMI
|Nissan e.dams
|40
|46:54.768
|14
|D. ABT
|Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team
|40
|46:58.709
|15
|R. FRIJNS
|Envision Virgin Racing
|39
|46:47.294
|16
|MA QINGHUA
|NIO 333 FE Team
|39
|47:04.523
|17
|O. ROWLAND
|Nissan e.dams
|36
|46:43.287
|DNF
|J. D’AMBROSIO
|Mahindra Racing
|40
|48:09.135
|DNF
|B. HARTLEY
|Geox Dragon
|35
|41:17.394
|DNF
|J. VERGNE
|DS Techeetah
|32
|37:19.383
|DNF
|E. MORTARA
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|29
|34:05.084
|DNF
|A. LOTTERER
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|28
|46:59.744
|DNF
|A. SIMS
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|4
|4:49.246
|DNF
|N. JANI
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|2
|4:05.648
Drivers’ championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|38
|2
|Alexander Sims
|35
|3
|Sam Bird
|28
|4
|Max Guenther
|25
|5
|Lucas di Grassi
|24
|6
|Oliver Rowland
|22
|7
|António Félix da Costa
|21
|8
|Mitch Evans
|21
|9
|André Lotterer
|18
|10
|Edoardo Mortara
|18
|11
|Nyck de Vries
|18
|12
|Pascal Wehrlein
|12
|13
|Robin Frijns
|10
|14
|James Calado
|10
|15
|Daniel Abt
|8
|16
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|4
|17
|Felipe Massa
|2
|18
|Jérôme d’Ambrosio
|2
|19
|Brendon Hartley
|2
|20
|Nico Müller
|0
|21
|Sébastien Buemi
|0
|22
|Oliver Turvey
|0
|23
|Neel Jani
|0
|24
|Qinghua Ma
|0
