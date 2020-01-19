Gunther wins Santiago E-Prix with final-lap pass

Maximilian Gunther has won the Santiago E-Prix with a final-lap pass of Antonio Felix da Costa while Mitch Evans finished third from pole.

Evans led the field away in his Jaguar and Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra) moved past BMW i Andretti’s Gunther to take second on the way to the second corner.

Da Costa was only 12th at the end of Lap 1 having qualified 10th in his DS Techeetah entry and, after an early Full Course Yellow due to Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti) stopping on track with crash damage, the Portuguese driver was making steady progress through the field.

The top three ran unchanged for the first 10 laps around the Parque O’Higgins circuit before Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) temporarily took third off Gunther.

The German reclaimed the spot on Lap 12 through the use of Attack Mode, before a second activation saw him pass Wehrlein on Lap 17.

He got by Evans, who was vulnerable having already used up his two Attack Mode activations, two laps later on the sweeping run to Turn 9 and settled into the lead.

Da Costa had risen to sixth by then, behind fellow Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne, who had started 11th.

Mortara dropped away and ultimately retired after earlier contact with da Costa, while Vergne got by Wehrlein to move into third on Lap 26.

Da Costa emulated his team-mate three laps later to take up fourth, before Vergne also became a victim of a touch in the opening laps when he lost a tyre due to rubbing bodywork.

Evans was rounded up by da Costa through the long Turn 8 on Lap 34, and the latter needed only a couple of laps to catch the race-leading BMW of Gunther.

Da Costa muscled his way past Gunther at the Turn 10 hairpin on Lap 37, but then faced an overheating battery and had to ease off.

That gave Gunther the opportunity to reclaim first position, which he did in the outside as the transitioned from Turn 8 towards Turn 9 on the 40th and final lap.

The margin of victory blew out to 2.067s in the handful of corners which remained, while Evans was more than three seconds further back in third.

Wehrlein ended up fourth, ahead of Mercedes-Benz’ Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, the latter of whom now leads the Formula E championship by three points from Sims.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas di Grassi (Audi), James Calado (Jaguar), Felipe Massa (Venturi), and Sam Bird (Virgin).

Massa ran as high as fifth before a hit with the wall due to contact with team-mate Mortara when the Swiss driver went through at Turn 10 on Lap 15.

Brendon Hartley (Dragon) was a DNF with his race ending in the pits after logging 35 laps.

Race 4 of the 2019/20 Formula E season takes place in Mexico City on February 15 (local time).

Race results: Race 3, Santiago

Pos Driver Team Laps Race time 1 M. GÜNTHER BMW i Andretti Motorsport 40 46:11.511 2 A. DA COSTA DS Techeetah 40 46:13.578 3 M. EVANS Panasonic Jaguar Racing 40 46:16.630 4 P. WEHRLEIN Mahindra Racing 40 46:18.561 5 N. DE VRIES Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 40 46:21.394 6 S. VANDOORNE Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 40 46:22.748 7 L. DI GRASSI Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team 40 46:25.948 8 J. CALADO Panasonic Jaguar Racing 40 46:29.766 9 F. MASSA ROKiT Venturi Racing 40 46:31.941 10 S. BIRD Envision Virgin Racing 40 46:33.291 11 N. MÜLLER Geox Dragon 40 46:35.297 12 O. TURVEY NIO 333 FE Team 40 46:39.289 13 S. BUEMI Nissan e.dams 40 46:54.768 14 D. ABT Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team 40 46:58.709 15 R. FRIJNS Envision Virgin Racing 39 46:47.294 16 MA QINGHUA NIO 333 FE Team 39 47:04.523 17 O. ROWLAND Nissan e.dams 36 46:43.287 DNF J. D’AMBROSIO Mahindra Racing 40 48:09.135 DNF B. HARTLEY Geox Dragon 35 41:17.394 DNF J. VERGNE DS Techeetah 32 37:19.383 DNF E. MORTARA ROKiT Venturi Racing 29 34:05.084 DNF A. LOTTERER TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 28 46:59.744 DNF A. SIMS BMW i Andretti Motorsport 4 4:49.246 DNF N. JANI TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 2 4:05.648

