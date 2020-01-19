GALLERY: 2020 Red Bull HRT livery

Take a closer look at the 2020 Red Bull Holden Racing Team livery which was revealed at Triple Eight Race Engineering’s season launch.
Pictures: Speedcafe.com and supplied
