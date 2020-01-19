LATEST:

GALLERY: 2020 Red Bull HRT livery > View

Triple Eight reveals 2020 Supercars livery > View

Gunther wins Santiago E-Prix with final-lap pass > View

IndyCar future has Power wishing he was 10 years younger > View

MSR well-prepared for beginning of two-car campaign > View

Lawson wins TRS opener after protest > View

Holden teases 2020 Red Bull HRT livery > View

X Games gold medallist confirmed for Adelaide 500 event > View

Fire-damaged endplate to be auctioned for bushfire cause > View

Queensland privateer hails Dakar 2020 as his best yet > View

Leclerc’s brother joins Ferrari academy > View

Price reflects on tumultuous Dakar podium > View

Home » Gallery » GALLERY: 2020 Red Bull HRT livery

GALLERY: 2020 Red Bull HRT livery

By

Sunday 19th January, 2020 - 1:21pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Take a closer look at the 2020 Red Bull Holden Racing Team livery which was revealed at Triple Eight Race Engineering’s season launch.

Pictures: Speedcafe.com and supplied

TEE_livery_03A
TEE_livery_05A
TEE_livery_01A
TEE_livery_12A
TEE_livery_11A
TEE_livery_09A
TEE_livery_06A
RBHRT-Launch-20-MH3_8196
TEE_livery_10A
TEE_livery_08A
RBHRT-Launch-20-MH3_8233
TEE_livery_07A
TEE_livery_04A
TEE_livery_02A
RBHRT-Launch-20-MH3_8260

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com