LATEST:

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights > View

Mercedes announces F1 launch/shakedown date > View

Security and safety stepped up after 2019 B12Hr incident > View

Carlos Sainz becomes three-time Dakar champion > View

LIVE STREAM: Dakar finish podium > View

Brabec clinches maiden Dakar title, Price on podium > View

Dutch star to race at AGP in TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View

Best moves up to Super2 with MW Motorsport > View

Schwerkolt targets double top 10s for expanded Team 18 > View

Edwards likens Le Brocq to Winterbottom upon Tickford arrival > View

Price set to consolidate on final day of Dakar 2020 > View

Reports: Final Dakar stage cut short due to gas pipeline build > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights

By

Saturday 18th January, 2020 - 7:56am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 12 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report.

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com