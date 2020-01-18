LATEST:

Mercedes announces F1 launch/shakedown date

Mercedes announces F1 launch/shakedown date

Mercedes-AMG has announced the reveal of its 2020 Formula 1 car, which will take place in conjunction with a shakedown at Silverstone.

The double championship winners of the last six years will run their new car at Silverstone on February 14 in what will be a private event, with imagery of the car to be released that day.

Mercedes’ launch will therefore be one of the latest of those currently confirmed, being on the same day as Alpha Tauri’s (nee: Toro Rosso) and after those of Ferrari, Renault, and McLaren.

The first pre-season test follows from February 19 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lewis Hamilton clinched a sixth world drivers’ championship, his fifth with Mercedes, in 2019 while Valtteri Bottas made for a one-two in the standings for the Silver Arrows.

The same duo will race for Mercedes in 2020 following its renewal of Bottas for another season.

