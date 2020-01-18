Holden teases 2020 Red Bull HRT livery

Holden has teased Triple Eight Race Engineering’s new Red Bull Holden Racing Team livery ahead of its 2020 season launch tomorrow.

A rearward shot of one of Triple Eight’s ZB Commodores depicts Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen, accompanied by Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver Craig Lowndes, pulling its cover off to partially reveal the livery.

While the predominant colours of Red Bull blue and the white base appear similar to those of 2019, the white background for the Holden branding is more reminiscent of the 2018 look.

There are also new flashes of light blue which match the trim on the racesuits that Lowndes, Whincup, and van Gisbergen are wearing in the photograph.