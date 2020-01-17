LATEST:

LIVE STREAM: Dakar finish podium > View

Brabec clinches maiden Dakar title, Price on podium > View

Dutch star to race at AGP in TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View

Best moves up to Super2 with MW Motorsport > View

Schwerkolt targets double top 10s for expanded Team 18 > View

Edwards likens Le Brocq to Winterbottom upon Tickford arrival > View

Price set to consolidate on final day of Dakar 2020 > View

Reports: Final Dakar stage cut short due to gas pipeline build > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 11 highlights > View

Sainz still up by 10 minutes with a stage to go > View

B12Hr 'Town to Track' returns for 2020 > View

TCR Australia to head to Morgan Park in 2020 > View

Home » Live Streams » LIVE STREAM: Dakar finish podium

LIVE STREAM: Dakar finish podium

By

Friday 17th January, 2020 - 7:57pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2020 Dakar Rally closing ceremony and finish podium.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com