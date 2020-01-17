LATEST:

Hanoi F1 circuit unveils pit complex > View

Power hails McLaughlin a 'phenomenal driver' > View

W Series adds F1 support races to 2020 calendar > View

Randle reveals testicular cancer operation > View

VIDEO: Tracking the life of an F1 nose cone > View

Price facing ‘tough’ task to overhaul front-runners > View

Nathan Pretty offers Bathurst 24Hr winning suit for bushfire relief > View

Winterbottom keen on New Zealand double-header > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 10 highlights > View

Slade rejoins HubAuto Corsa for B12Hr > View

Sainz jumps clear on third-last stage of Dakar > View

Renault reveals 2020 F1 launch date > View

Home » Formula 1 » Hanoi F1 circuit unveils pit complex

Hanoi F1 circuit unveils pit complex

Mat Coch

By

Friday 17th January, 2020 - 7:34am

Share:

LinkedIn

The Hanoi street circuit pit complex

Images of the pit complex in Hanoi have been released ahead of the city hosting the Vietnamese Grand Prix later this year.

Vietnam will made its debut on the Formula 1 calendar when the circus visits in April on a mixture of permanent and parkland circuit.

Construction has been ongoing since last March with the 300 metre long pit complex having recently been finished.

“This is an important moment in the development of the Hanoi Circuit and another vital milestone in the lead up to Vietnam’s first ever Formula 1 race weekend,” said Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation.

“Like the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature which have inspired the Pit Building’s design, we hope this structure will become another iconic Hanoi landmark.

“With the track itself nearing completion and grandstands starting to go up as the event draws ever closer, the excitement levels for the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 are rapidly growing.

“We are ready and we look forward to seeing you in Hanoi very soon.”

Major construction at the Hermann Tilke-designed 5.6 kilometre circuit is reportedly due for completion by the end of the month.

It will host the Vietnamese Grand Prix over the April 3-5 weekend.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com