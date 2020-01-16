WAU extends Mobil 1 as co-naming sponsor

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed that it is set to continue with Mobil 1 as a co-naming rights sponsor for 2020.

The announcement marks the 27th year of the relationship, which started with the then Holden Racing Team sported Peter Brock and Tomas Mezera in 1994.

It’s been an omnipresent ever since, and even stepped up its involvement during the course of the 2019 campaign following Mega Limited’s demise last September.

“The loyalty and support Mobil 1 have shown us throughout the entire 27 years is something our team, and my family, are forever thankful for,” said team director Ryan Walkinshaw.

“When people think of our team, they think Mobil 1; it’s an iconic relationship that rivals any in world motorsport, and we all look forward continuing our journey together for 2020 and beyond.”

Walkinshaw’s fellow director, Zak Brown, added: “The Mobil 1 relationship with Walkinshaw Andretti United is one that is renowned across the globe, and for good reason.

“It’s an incredible association that we are lucky enough to have, and one that we truly value.

“It will be fantastic to see that iconic logo once again on the bonnet of both cars in 2020 and beyond.”

The coming season marks one of change for the squad following the departure of both James Courtney, who had been with the team for nine years, and Scott Pye.

Following the 2019 season-ending event in Newcastle it was confirmed that Chaz Mostert would join the team, though the identity of his team-mate is yet to be announced.

Both of the team’s cars are set to be unveiled ahead of the official test day, set to take place at The Bend on February 18.