W Series adds F1 support races to 2020 calendar

The all-female W Series has finalised its 2020 calendar with the addition of support races at the United States and Mexico City Formula 1 grands prix.

The two races complete an expanded, eight-round calendar for the second year of the single-seater series, which was held exclusively on DTM events last year and will be for the first six rounds of this year.

As such, the newly announced races will also be the first for the W Series to be held outside of Europe.

“We at W Series are absolutely delighted that, in only our second season, our championship has been welcomed by Formula 1, and we’re utterly thrilled that the final two races of the 2020 W Series season will therefore take place as part of the Formula 1 platform,” said W Series CEO, Catherine Bond Muir.

“Our two all-new races will follow six races on the DTM platform, making a very varied, extremely exciting and truly international eight-race championship, in eight countries across the globe.

“I’m particularly pleased that W Series will now stage races outside Europe, and the USA and Mexico are of course both very important new territories for us.

“Interest in and enthusiasm for W Series was enormous in our first season, 2019, among media and fans alike, and the addition of two all-new W Series races on the Formula 1 platform will inevitably increase that enthusiasm and interest.

“A lot of work has gone into stitching the W Series / Formula 1 deal together, but above all I want to thank W Series’ drivers, the brave and talented young women who captured the imagination of the sporting world last summer.

“Mark my words: they’ll do so again this year, from May to October, all over the world.”

Ross Brawn, F1’s Managing Director of Motorsport, added, “We are delighted to welcome W Series to two such spectacular events of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship such as those in Austin and Mexico City.

“In just one year, W Series has contributed significantly to increasing interest in the topic of diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

“We are convinced that our sport must offer equal opportunities for men and women to compete together – it is no coincidence that improving the diversity of the F1 grid by supporting and promoting driver talent from under-represented backgrounds is one of our strategic objectives.

“The ability for the great crowds who traditionally attend the Austin and Mexico City Grands Prix to see these talented female drivers up close will definitely further raise the awareness of the importance of inclusion and diversity in motorsport.”

The W Series had already been targeted for an F1 support slot in its first season according to its Advisory Board Chairman, David Coulthard, who revealed last May that Australian Grand Prix organisers had shown interest in the series.

The United States and Mexico City races will be held on October 24 and October 31 respectively.

Jamie Chadwick, the inaugural W Series champion, was recently confirmed as a Williams Development Driver again in 2020.

W Series 2020 calendar