Highlights of Stage 10 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.
Bikes/Quads
Cars/SSV
Trucks
CLICK HERE for Bikes report.
CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 10 highlights > View
