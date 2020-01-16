LATEST:

Home » Formula 1 » Renault reveals 2020 F1 launch date

Renault reveals 2020 F1 launch date

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 16th January, 2020 - 8:45am

Daniel Ricciardo at Renault’s 2019 car launch

Renault has become the latest Formula 1 team to announce the launch date for its 2020 car.

The Anglo-French squad took to social media to confirm that its new car will be launched on February 12.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to enter his second season with the team, which last year finished fifth in the constructors’ championship.

The Australian will be joined by new team-mate Esteban Ocon, the Frenchman signed to replace Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault’s announcement makes it the fourth team to reveal its plans, following Ferrari, Alpha Tuari, and McLaren.

