November date confirmed for Bathurst International

Organisers of the Bathurst International have confirmed the inaugural 500 kilometre TCR event will be held in mid-November.

The event will fall across the November 13-15 weekend and will see it slot in a week before the Macau Grand Prix, allowing international drivers the opportunity to compete.

Announced late last year, the Bathurst International is a joint venture between the Australian Racing Group (ARG), Bathurst Regional Council, and Motorsport Australia.

It was awarded the rights to host the fifth event at Mount Panorama following a selection process that also saw submissions from Supercars, Creventic, and the Australian Autosport Alliance, among others.

“It is exciting to confirm the date for the inaugural Bathurst International, and we are very pleased with the final outcome,” said Matt Braid, CEO of ARG.

“There were a number of categories that we have racing that we needed to wait for, and this date represents the best chance for drivers and teams from around the world to race at the iconic Mount Panorama.

“The mid-November date gives everyone a long lead time to arrange their calendars and logistics.

“We know that all of the local competitors in TCR, Touring Car Masters and Trans Am are looking forward to it, and we know that many international guests will do whatever they can to try and knock them off in their own backyard.”

Bathurst mayor, Cr Bobby Bourke added: “We are excited to partner with ARG to bring this exciting new event featuring a range of cars and drivers from all over the world to Mount Panorama.

“An event of this calibre will bring an international focus to the racing circuit not seen before.

“Mount Panorama has a reputation as one of the best racing circuits in the world. The international exposure of this event will elevate Mount Panorama’s prestige and showcase the racing circuit and Bathurst to a global audience.”

The inaugural event will feature as a non-championship finale to the 2020 season, with the TCR Australia Series set to wrap up at Sandown in September.

Organisers also confirmed Touring Car Masters, TA2, and S5000 will be part of the event’s supporting bill, while discussions surrounding LMP3 remain ongoing.

The 2020 TCR Australia Series begins at Sydney Motorsport Park in March, though its year is set to open with the Asia Pacific Cup at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 13-15.