LATEST:

Barreda wins Stage 10, Brabec increases overall lead > View

B12Hr field takes shape as Reynolds joins SunEnergy1 > View

Alonso drops time following Dakar rollover > View

November date confirmed for Bathurst International > View

WAU extends Mobil 1 as co-naming sponsor > View

Triple Eight boasts factory support for B12Hr tilt > View

VIDEO: Dakar driver frontflips, presses on > View

Supercars concludes second VCAT > View

Motorsport Australia to help raise funds for bushfire appeal > View

Chahda confirms multi-car team for 2020 Super2 Series > View

WAU donate incredible package for bushfire relief auction > View

R-Motorsport signs 17-year-old for Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » B12Hr field takes shape as Reynolds joins SunEnergy1

B12Hr field takes shape as Reynolds joins SunEnergy1

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 16th January, 2020 - 8:07am

Share:

LinkedIn

SunEnergy1 Racing at the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour

David Reynolds has become the latest Supercars regular to be confirmed as a starter in this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner will join Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Racing entry in the Silver class.

There he’ll co-drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Habul, Dominik Baumann, and Martin Konrad.

It will be one of six factory-supported entries from the German Marque, with a further four customer cars set to take part.

Reynolds is the latest in a number of big name announcements, which included Craig Lowndes being confirmed at Earl Bamber Motorsport on Tuesday.

Announced on Wednesday, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen will share a Triple Eight Racing Engineering entry with factory driver Maxi Gotz.

Other Supercars regulars set to take part include Rick Kelly, who will share the Castrol Aston Martin with Jake Dennis and IndyCar star Scott Dixon.

Lee Holdsworth will pilot an Audi R8 LMS GT3 alongside Marc Cini and Dean Fiore, while Erebus’ Anton De Pasquale will race alongside Yasser and Sam Shahin, and Nick Foster in the #777 Mercedes.

A number of other squads are yet to confirm their lineups, including HubAuto Corsa, Walkenhorst Motorsport, and 59Racing.

This year’s event will feature a record 34 GT3 entries across a total of 40 cars entered for the race.

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour runs from January 31 to February 2.

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Num Team Drivers Car
A-Pro
1 Earl Bamber Motorsport Earl Bamber / Laurens Vanthoor / Craig Lowndes Porsche GT3 R
2 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Dries Vanthoor / Christopher Haase / Frederich Vervisch Audi R8 LMS GT3
7 Bentley Team M-Sport Jules Gounon / Maxime Soulet / Jordan Pepper Bentley Continental GT3
8 Bentley Team M-Sport Alex Buncombe / Oliver Jarvis / Sebastien Morris Bentley ContinentalGT3
18 KCMG Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
22 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Garth Tander / Christopher Mies / Mirko Bortolotti Audi R8 LMS GT3
27 Hub Auto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3
30 Honda Racing JAS Dane Cameron / Renger Van Der Zande / Mario Farnbacher Honda NSX GT3
32 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3
34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3
35 KCMG Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
60 59Racing / EMA Racing McLaren 720S GT3
62 R – Motorsport Rick Kelly / Jake Dennis / Scott Dixon Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
63 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team Andrea Caldarelli / Marco Mapelli / Dennis Lind Lamborghini Huracan GT3
76 R – Motorsport Olli Caldwell / Luca Ghiotto / Marvin Kirchofer Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
77 Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Black Falcon Yelmer Buurman / Maro Engel / Luca Stolz Mercedes AMG GT3
222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Kelvin Van Der Linde / Mattia Drudi / Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS GT3
888 Team Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup / Shane van Gisbergen / Maximillian Gotz Mercedes AMG GT3
911 Absolute Racing Matt Campbell / Mathieu Jaminet / Patrick Pilet Porsche GT3 R
912 Absolute Racing Dirk Werner / Thomas Preining / Matteo Cairoli Porsche GT3 R
999 Team GruppeM Racing Maximillian Buhk / Rafaelle Marciello / Felipe Fraga Mercedes AMG GT3
4 Grove Racing Stephen Grove / Brenton Grove / Ben Barker Porsche GT3 R
9 Hallmarc Marc Cini / Lee Holdsworth / Dean Fiore Audi R8 LMS GT3
12 NED Racing Team David Calvert-Jones / Jaxon Evans / Romain Dumas Porsche GT3 R
75 SunEnergy1 Racing Kenny Habul / Dominik Baumann / Martin Konrad / David Reynolds Mercedes AMG GT3
188 Garage 59 Alexander West / Chris Goodwin / Come Ledogar Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
777 The Bend Motorsport Park Yasser Shahin / Sam Shahin / Anton de Pasquale / Nick Foster Mercedes AMG GT3
A-Silver
6 Wall Racing Cameron McConville / Tony D’Alberto / Jules Westwood / Adrian Deitz Lamborghini Huracan GT3
24 Tony Bates Racing Pty Ltd Tony Bates / Geoff Emery / Max Twigg / Dylan O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS GT3
29 Trofeo Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3
46 Black Falcon Racing Patrick Assenheimer / Sergej Afanaiev / TBA Mercedes AMG GT3
59 59Racing McLaren 720S GT3
96 Hobson Motorsport Nissan GTR NISMO GT3
159 Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
C-GT4
13 RHC Jorgensen-Strom BMW M4 GT4
TBA TBA TBA TBA
I-INV
20 T2 Racing MARC II
91 Ryan McLeod MARC II
92 Ryan McLeod MARC II
95 GJ Motorsport Geoff Taunton / Warren Luff / Bayley Hall MARC II

More GT News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com