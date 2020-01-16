B12Hr field takes shape as Reynolds joins SunEnergy1

David Reynolds has become the latest Supercars regular to be confirmed as a starter in this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner will join Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Racing entry in the Silver class.
There he’ll co-drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Habul, Dominik Baumann, and Martin Konrad.
It will be one of six factory-supported entries from the German Marque, with a further four customer cars set to take part.
Reynolds is the latest in a number of big name announcements, which included Craig Lowndes being confirmed at Earl Bamber Motorsport on Tuesday.
Announced on Wednesday, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen will share a Triple Eight Racing Engineering entry with factory driver Maxi Gotz.
Other Supercars regulars set to take part include Rick Kelly, who will share the Castrol Aston Martin with Jake Dennis and IndyCar star Scott Dixon.
Lee Holdsworth will pilot an Audi R8 LMS GT3 alongside Marc Cini and Dean Fiore, while Erebus’ Anton De Pasquale will race alongside Yasser and Sam Shahin, and Nick Foster in the #777 Mercedes.
A number of other squads are yet to confirm their lineups, including HubAuto Corsa, Walkenhorst Motorsport, and 59Racing.
This year’s event will feature a record 34 GT3 entries across a total of 40 cars entered for the race.
The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour runs from January 31 to February 2.
2020 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|A-Pro
|1
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Earl Bamber / Laurens Vanthoor / Craig Lowndes
|Porsche GT3 R
|2
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Dries Vanthoor / Christopher Haase / Frederich Vervisch
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|7
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Jules Gounon / Maxime Soulet / Jordan Pepper
|Bentley Continental GT3
|8
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Alex Buncombe / Oliver Jarvis / Sebastien Morris
|Bentley ContinentalGT3
|18
|KCMG
|Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
|22
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Garth Tander / Christopher Mies / Mirko Bortolotti
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|27
|Hub Auto Corsa
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|30
|Honda Racing JAS
|Dane Cameron / Renger Van Der Zande / Mario Farnbacher
|Honda NSX GT3
|32
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M6 GT3
|34
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M6 GT3
|35
|KCMG
|Nissan GTR Nismo GT3
|60
|59Racing / EMA Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|62
|R – Motorsport
|Rick Kelly / Jake Dennis / Scott Dixon
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|63
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|Andrea Caldarelli / Marco Mapelli / Dennis Lind
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|76
|R – Motorsport
|Olli Caldwell / Luca Ghiotto / Marvin Kirchofer
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|77
|Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Black Falcon
|Yelmer Buurman / Maro Engel / Luca Stolz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|222
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Kelvin Van Der Linde / Mattia Drudi / Markus Winkelhock
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|888
|Team Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup / Shane van Gisbergen / Maximillian Gotz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell / Mathieu Jaminet / Patrick Pilet
|Porsche GT3 R
|912
|Absolute Racing
|Dirk Werner / Thomas Preining / Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche GT3 R
|999
|Team GruppeM Racing
|Maximillian Buhk / Rafaelle Marciello / Felipe Fraga
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|4
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove / Brenton Grove / Ben Barker
|Porsche GT3 R
|9
|Hallmarc
|Marc Cini / Lee Holdsworth / Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|12
|NED Racing Team
|David Calvert-Jones / Jaxon Evans / Romain Dumas
|Porsche GT3 R
|75
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul / Dominik Baumann / Martin Konrad / David Reynolds
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|188
|Garage 59
|Alexander West / Chris Goodwin / Come Ledogar
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Yasser Shahin / Sam Shahin / Anton de Pasquale / Nick Foster
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|A-Silver
|6
|Wall Racing
|Cameron McConville / Tony D’Alberto / Jules Westwood / Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|24
|Tony Bates Racing Pty Ltd
|Tony Bates / Geoff Emery / Max Twigg / Dylan O’Keeffe
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|29
|Trofeo Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|46
|Black Falcon Racing
|Patrick Assenheimer / Sergej Afanaiev / TBA
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|59
|59Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|96
|Hobson Motorsport
|Nissan GTR NISMO GT3
|159
|Garage 59
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|C-GT4
|13
|RHC Jorgensen-Strom
|BMW M4 GT4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA TBA
|I-INV
|20
|T2 Racing
|MARC II
|91
|Ryan McLeod
|MARC II
|92
|Ryan McLeod
|MARC II
|95
|GJ Motorsport
|Geoff Taunton / Warren Luff / Bayley Hall
|MARC II
