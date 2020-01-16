LATEST:

Barreda wins Stage 10, Brabec increases overall lead > View

B12Hr field takes shape as Reynolds joins SunEnergy1 > View

Alonso drops time following Dakar rollover > View

November date confirmed for Bathurst International > View

WAU extends Mobil 1 as co-naming sponsor > View

Triple Eight boasts factory support for B12Hr tilt > View

VIDEO: Dakar driver frontflips, presses on > View

Supercars concludes second VCAT > View

Motorsport Australia to help raise funds for bushfire appeal > View

Chahda confirms multi-car team for 2020 Super2 Series > View

WAU donate incredible package for bushfire relief auction > View

R-Motorsport signs 17-year-old for Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Home » Offroad » Alonso drops time following Dakar rollover

Alonso drops time following Dakar rollover

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 16th January, 2020 - 7:31am

Share:

LinkedIn

Fernando Alonso rolled during Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally

Fernando Alonso has dropped over an hour after rolling his Toyota Hilux early in Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally.

Two kilometres into the 608 kilometre stage from Haradh to Shubaytah the double Formula 1 world champion twice barrel rolled down a dune.

Approaching the dune at an oblique angle, the car briefly gained air before tumbling down the far side, coming to rest on its wheels.

While Alonso was able to get going almost immediately he was ultimately delayed by more than an hour and ended the stage without a windscreen.

Heading into the day Alonso and Coma had sat 10th in the standings but fell to 14th as a result of the incident.

It’s the second time Alonso has struck trouble in his debut Dakar, having crunched a rock during the opening week.

The duo now sits 4:34:56 behind outright leaders Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com