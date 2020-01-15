WAU donate incredible package for bushfire relief auction

Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU) is the latest Supercars team to join the bushfire fundraising appeal through Lloyds Auctions with the donation of an impressive package that includes rare items and experiences.

The Melbourne-based race team has developed a multi-layered combination which will be online for the next five days, but which had shot to more than $2,500 within minutes of launching.

Fans can bid on the package here.

The package is headed by the signed 2020 race suits of new recruit Chaz Mostert and his yet unnamed teammate.

There will also be six signed WAU crew suits and a Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 experience that is sure to have many Supercar fans salivating.

The Bathurst experience will include two seats inside the team owners’ area in the WAU garage for the entire event.

The winner will also have the opportunity to have their nominated company name and brand inside Mostert’s car for the season – visible by his in-car camera (provided it doesn’t conflict with existing team sponsors).

All proceeds from this package will be donated to The Salvation Army which is providing crucial support to help local communities recover from devastating loss, according to Mostert.

“WAU have come up with a pretty cool package and hopefully it raises plenty for all those people who have been affected by the bushfires,” said Mostert.

“Hopefully my suit will have a couple of wins next to it by the end of the season.

“The Bathurst experience will also be pretty amazing. So we are hoping fans dig deep for this one.”

The complete package includes:

2 x race signed suits at the end of the year from Chaz Mostert and his teammate/co driver.

6 x signed crew suits from the 2020 WAU pit crew.

Winner’s name or company (conditions apply) inside Chaz Mostert’s car, visible on television in-car, all year.

2 x seats in the WAU team owners area in the WAU pits at the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 for the entire event (a minimum of two team owners will be in attendance).

Note: Travel / accommodation not included.

“We are honoured to be able to donate such a unique experience to the Lloyd’s Bushfire Relief Auction, with all of the proceeds going towards the Salvation Army,” said WAU Co Team Principal, Bruce Stewart.

Chief Operations Officer at Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, has expressed his gratitude for the support from WAU towards his company’s fire relief initiative, which is supported by Speedcafe.com and has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We are blown away by this donation from the team at Walkinshaw and we hope to raise a great amount of funds, with 100 percent of proceeds going towards the Salvation Army,” said Hames.

“This item is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we highly encourage all of those race car fans out there who are able, to jump on and bid to help support our fellow Australians in need during this tough time.”

Walkinshaw’s ultimate experience going under the hammer is just one of many incredible items on offer, with a series of rolling auctions to continue in the coming weeks.

“We are still continuing to receive items, it has not slowed down, the phones are ringing,” said Hames.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from the community, businesses and celebrities.

“We are continuing to process more items on the website every day and we are looking forward to raising funds to support those in need right now.

“As these unprecedented bushfires tear through Australia, we want to help as many fire-affected lives as possible.”

People can donate items, experiences or services by clicking on this link and providing the relevant details or by calling 1800 456 588.