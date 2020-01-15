Supercars concludes second VCAT

The second round of VCAT testing has been completed with further work set to now be undertaken at Supercars’ technical centre.

Homologation teams DJR Team Penske and Triple Eight Race Engineering were on hand across the three days, which saw them work with Supercars’ technical department.

It followed a five day test completed at the same venue last year, analysis from which showed “some results that require further verification”, according to a statement released by Supercars in the week following that first outing.

A second round of testing has been carried out this week, with Supercars now set to complete further work ahead of the season starting.

“We’ve just completed three days of testing at Oakey,” Adrian Burgess, Supercars’ Head of Motorsport, confirmed.

“Supercars, along with the two homologation teams, worked jointly to refine the process and parity requirements to ensure the cars are equal over a full set of ride height combinations and have equal drag levels.

“The two cars will now return to the technical centre where they’ll be 3D laser scanned,” he added.

“All aero surfaces will then be measured and the Vehicle Specification Documents will be created which will help us ensure a smooth start to the 2020 Supercars season.”

The 2020 Supercars season is set to kick off at the official pre-season test at The Bend on February 18.