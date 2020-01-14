Watch Scott McLaughlin taking to Sebring in a Team Penske IndyCar.
CLICK HERE for McLaughlin’s thoughts on the day.
Goncalves’ team withdraws from Dakar > View
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 8 highlights > View
VIDEO: McLaughlin's IndyCar test > View
McLaughlin: IndyCar drive 'a big tick on my bucket list' > View
Serradori wins Dakar Stage 8, Alonso second > View
McLaughlin nominated for prestigious NZ sportsman award > View
GALLERY: McLaughlin's IndyCar test > View
Lowndes joins B12Hr winning Porsche squad for 2020 > View
Norris lets slip McLaren's F1 launch date > View
McLaughlin IndyCar test 'a dream come true' > View
Team Sydney 'tracking well' says Supercars boss > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]