VIDEO: Dakar Stage 8 highlights

By

Tuesday 14th January, 2020 - 11:10am

Highlights of Stage 8 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for report.

More Offroad News

