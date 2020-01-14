Shahin still targeting national competition for Mallala

Sam Shahin is keen to see national level motorsport return to Mallala as he continues to invest in the South Australian circuit.

Shahin’s Peregrine Coroporation purchased the venue in 2017 following the death of long-time owner Clem Smith, and confirmed its intent to return it to national level calendars such as the Motorsport Australia Championships (formerly Shannons Nationals).

Mallala last hosted the Shannons Nationals in April 2014, while top flight touring cars have not visited the circuit since 1998.

“Over the Christmas period, just before the Christmas period, we have resurfaced a portion of the racetrack and have continued to invest in improving the facility,” Shahin told Speedcafe.com.

“Mallala is here to stay.

“I have no doubt that it will again come around to participate in national standard motorsport at some point in the future.

“Almost every second person will ask me ‘When are we closing Mallala?'” he added.

“I have to keep repeating that we are doing absolutely everything humanly possible to ensure the long term sustainability of Mallala and we have not stopped investing in Mallala.”

Since dropping off the national motorsport schedule, the circuit has remained active with state level competition, drive and ride days, and drifting competitions.

According to Shahin, there is fundamentally nothing preventing its return to national level, and only fell off as other circuits raise the standard.

“The doors are wide open and it continues to a host significant grassroots club and state championships year on year,” he explained.

“It just really got to the point where it hadn’t had the investment in the facility to host that level of events.

“It’s not that the facility had changed, it’s just that the standard to host those sort of events had changed over time.

“It really is a fabulous place and I’ve done absolutely everything possible to make sure that we keep funding it and improving it.”