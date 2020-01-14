McLaughlin nominated for prestigious NZ sportsman award

Scott McLaughlin has been named as a finalist for the Sportsman of the Year title in New Zealand’s Halberg Awards.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver made a four-person shortlist following his record-breaking exploits in last year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

McLaughlin established a new benchmark of 18 race wins in the season, including a first Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 victory, on his way to back-to-back titles.

MotorSport New Zealand CEO, Simon Baker, said, “It’s fantastic to have another Kiwi recognised for their motorsport achievements.

“Scott is one of New Zealand’s biggest talents, his success in the Supercars during the 2019 season is absolutely unheard of.

“To win the championship, Bathurst and break the record for the most wins in a season ever is exceptional.

“We wish him all the best for the awards, we certainly believe he has all the right credentials for taking out the award.”

Also in contention for Sportsman of the Year are UFC Middleweight Champion title winner Israel Adesanya, IAAF Diamond League shot put champion Tom Walsh, and Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to an ICC Cricket World Cup Final which it only lost on a controversial countback.

The Halberg Awards are named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ), with this year’s 57th edition to be presented at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday, February 13.

McLaughlin is currently in the United States where he has tested a Team Penske IndyCar.