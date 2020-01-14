McLaughlin IndyCar test ‘a dream come true’

Scott McLaughlin has branded his Sebring IndyCar test a ‘dream come true’.
The New Zealander is taking part in a rookie evaluation test at Sebring International Speedway, a drive announced by Team Penske on the day of his wedding late last year.
Taking time out during the test, McLaughlin spoke briefly about the experience.
“IndyCar is just unbelievable,” he said in a video on Team Penske’s Twitter page.
“Huge G-forces, big braking, big aero grip and balance.
“I haven’t stalled coming out of the pits yet – I’ll probably stall now after lunch!”
“I’ve got the suit on, the whole deal. It’s a dream come true.”
The two-time Supercars champion was watched on by Penske’s regular drivers Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, and Will Power.
The 2020 IndyCar season kicks off at St Petersburg on March 15, while McLaughlin’s Supercars campaign beings on the streets of Adelaide on February 20-23.
It’s been a good day so far at @sebringraceway for @smclaughlin93 and our #INDYCAR team! 🏁#VASC | @DJRTeamPenske pic.twitter.com/ezhi0OzPEi
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 13, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]