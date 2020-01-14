LATEST:

McLaughlin IndyCar test ‘a dream come true’

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 14th January, 2020 - 7:20am

Scott McLaughlin at the wheel of a Team Penske IndyCar

Scott McLaughlin has branded his Sebring IndyCar test a ‘dream come true’.

The New Zealander is taking part in a rookie evaluation test at Sebring International Speedway, a drive announced by Team Penske on the day of his wedding late last year.

Taking time out during the test, McLaughlin spoke briefly about the experience.

“IndyCar is just unbelievable,” he said in a video on Team Penske’s Twitter page.

“Huge G-forces, big braking, big aero grip and balance.

“I haven’t stalled coming out of the pits yet – I’ll probably stall now after lunch!”

“I’ve got the suit on, the whole deal. It’s a dream come true.”

The two-time Supercars champion was watched on by Penske’s regular drivers Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, and Will Power.

The 2020 IndyCar season kicks off at St Petersburg on March 15, while McLaughlin’s Supercars campaign beings on the streets of Adelaide on February 20-23.

