Goncalves’ team withdraws from Dakar

Hero MotoSports has withdrawn of this year’s Dakar Rally following the death of one of its riders, Paulo Goncalves.

The Portuguese rider died as a result of a crash on Stage 7 of the event, which team boss Wolfgang Fischer said had left the Indian factory team “devastated”.

Stage 8 was cancelled for Bikes and Quads in order to allow competitors to grieve for the loss of Goncalves, but there will be no further action for Hero at all in Dakar 2020.

“The entire Hero MotoSports Team is in deep mourning after the tragic demise of our rider Paulo Goncalves on Sunday,” read a post issued by the team on social media.

“With immense respect for our departed teammate, Hero MotoSports will not continue its participation at the Dakar Rally 2020.

“The other riders, along with the team management and support staff, will join the grieving of Paulo.”

Toby Price was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident, and has since recounted the ordeal which saw multiple riders stop and attempt to revive Goncalves before medical crews could reach him.

As well as the stage cancellation, a ceremony was held in the bivouac (race camp) on the evening of the tragedy (See video below).

VIDEO: The ceremony held for Paulo Goncalves